

The “most famous Christmas tree in the world” is already a reality in 2021.

With the lighting last night of the “most famous Christmas tree in the world” the most tourist season of the year was formally activated in New York, and in addition, a tradition returned that last year could not be carried out with the public due to the pandemic.

A video captured the moment of ignition performed by the overhang Mayor Bill de Blasio and broadcast live at the close of a two-hour musical special on NBC. Another more original video, summarizes in 2:41 minutes the three weeks from the arrival of the tree, its installation and arduous decoration, until the lighting activated last night.

Again the surroundings of Rockefeller Center are ready to receive waves of visitors who want to see and especially take videos and photos next to the great tree. With this, the authorities have resumed the practice of 2019, closing the passage of cars in the surroundings until January 6, in order to lighten pedestrian traffic and also, where possible, keep your distance to prevent coronavirus infections. The streets closed to road traffic are:

-From 46th to 51st St, between 5th and 6th Av.

-Rockefeller Plaza between 48th and 51st St.

-5th and 6th Av between 46th and 52nd St.

Pedestrians are only allowed from 11 am to midnight every day. The MTA buses they will skip all stops between 48th and 52nd streets, and those crossing east / west will detour around Rockefeller Center while the area is closed to vehicles. The tourist buses that normally run through the area will not be able to pass through there either.

Norwegian spruce 12 tons It was trucked in in mid-November from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland. It is the first time that the tree comes from that state since the tradition began eight decades ago, Pix11 said.

What was once a large bare fir tree is now adorned with over 50,000 multi-colored lights and topped with a 900 pound star with 70 peaks of 3 million crystals. It is active 24 hours a day until January 6, detailed ABC News.

The area is congested not only by the Christmas tree but by the ice rink and the windows and surrounding decorations, including the projections made by the Sack 5th Av store on its façade. In addition, in that same block the famous show is presented Radio City Rockettes, with several functions a day, and which was also suspended for the first time in 2020.

Several Manhattan elected officials have called for the “Permanent pedestrianization” from the area, banning vehicular traffic around Rockefeller Center, the New York Post recalled. Close to there, Times Square and Broadway, Madison, 5th, 6th, and 7th avenues are also heavily congested almost year-round.

“We hope that as New York City continues to recover from the pandemic, the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will once again be a major destination for New Yorkers and, of course, tourists they are coming back to our city, ”said Department of Transportation Commissioner Hank Gutman in a statement last week.

“Creating more space for pedestrians around Rockefeller Center will keep people safe while ensuring minimal disruption to the rest of city life. Of course, New Yorkers can do their part avoiding unnecessary driving in Midtown during the Christmas season ”, Gutman added.

