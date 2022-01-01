01/01/2022 at 13:32 CET

Alberto Blanco

Bad end of the year for the Peinador airport, in Vigo. As strange as it may seem, the terminal had to be closed to air traffic this Friday for a hole of important dimensions in the runway.

This problem has forced to divert at least the last plane of the day (Iberia) that had to land in Vigo from Madrid and has directed towards Santiago. As reported by Aena in its official Twitter account after 8:30 p.m. this Friday, New Year’s Eve, the airport has been “inoperative” and the repair work “They will start as soon as possible.” Tomorrow’s first hour plane (also an Iberia to Madrid), appears already as canceled.

The #Vigo airport runway inoperative due to a sinkhole. Pending operations are likely to be diverted to the Santiago airport. Better check with your airline. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/Uxiw9na8cj – 😷Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) December 31, 2021

As explained by Aena in their official account, “the operation will be affected today and the next few days. “

➡️ The company Francisco Gómez y Cía, which will carry out the repairs on the runway, has already started up its two hot asphalt conglomerate plants in Santiago to start the repair as soon as possible at the #Vigo airport. https://t.co/morAT4COd8 – Aena (@aena) January 1, 2022

The account @controladores has also echoed this problem by showing several photos of the great sinkhole on the Vigo airport runway. Are unknown at the moment the causes that have caused this sinkhole in the middle of the Vigo airport runway.