Santiago de Compostela

Updated on Saturday, 1 January 2022 – 17:38

On Friday morning, after a review, a “considerable” increase in the size of the hole was detected and the runway was immediately closed.

Archive image of Vigo airport.

Airport Peinador, in Vigo, inoperative due to an undercut in the runway, which has forced cancellation of flights throughout the weekend, could reopen next Monday, as confirmed by the Government Delegation in Pontevedra.

The subdelegate of the Government in Pontevedra, Maica Larriba, has traveled to the airport this Friday to find out the status of the actions already started for the repair of the runway. Larriba has confirmed the information offered by Aena, which explained on its social networks that the work will be carried out by the company Francisco Gmez y Ca, “which has already started up its two hot asphalt conglomerate plants in Santiago to begin repairing sooner”.

The undercut, according to the Government Delegation, measures approximately seven meters long and two meters wide and is located 200 meters from the threshold of the head 19 of the runway.

As explained by the representative of the Executive in Galicia, it was detected this Thursday in a routine review carried out by airport operators. “At first, the sinkhole was small and don’t compromise security of operations. However, their status was monitored through reviews after each arrival and departure operation. “

On Friday morning, after a review, a “considerable” increase in dimensions from the hole and the track was immediately closed.

Meanwhile, Aena explains that they will be the airlines with affected flights who decide what to do with your passengers: cancel or reschedule flights from other airports.

Some companies have opted for divert your flights to Santiago de Compostela airport, where increased traffic has already been noticed. Some of them have been Binter Canarias -specifically one from Tenerife north-, Iberia -from Madrid- or Ryanair -a flight from Barcelona-. Many have been the passengers who have shown on social networks their dissatisfaction with the confusion and lack of information both from Aena and from the airlines themselves.

