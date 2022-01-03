01/02/2022 at 17:15 CET

Carolina Sertal

After the start of the asphalt work to repair a sinkhole on the runway at Vigo, Peinador airport, which Since the afternoon of December 31, it has been closed to air traffic, affecting hundreds of passengers, Aena has assured this afternoon that it is already operational again.

In additionhave called on travelers to check with their respective airlines about the status of their flights.

📢 The #Vigo #Airport is already operational. 📲 Check with your airline the status of your flight. pic.twitter.com/1L3dyS1yUA – Aena (@aena) January 2, 2022

Specifically, from the Vigo Airport they have confirmed that Between December 31 and January 1, 22 flights were affected, 11 arrivals and 11 departures; Y During the day today, another 12 flights, 6 arrivals and 6 departures have been canceled or diverted.

According to Aena sources, the origin of the sinkhole that has caused a bitter end of the year and the beginning of 2022 is still unknown for many passengers who yesterday were transferred from Vigo to the Santiago or A Coruña airports without knowing if they could reach their destinations on time, enjoy their vacations or return to work normally.

A flight to A Coruña was diverted to Santiago due to technical problems

The airline Vueling has diverted for “technical reasons” to the airport of Santiago de Compostela a flight to A Coruña that left Barcelona early this morning.

Flight VY1290 that left the Barcelona airport at 7 in the morning was diverted to the airport Santiago-Rosalía de Castro “Due to technical reasons,” the company reported on its website, where 8:55 was the expected time of arrival in A Coruña.

This change of destination is in addition to the diversions made to the aerodrome of the capital of Galicia also from Vigo’s Peinador, due to a pothole on the runway that has kept the airport inoperative since Friday and that Aena hopes to have. repaired tomorrow, monday.