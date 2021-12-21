12/21/2021 at 06:30 CET

The Minnesota Vikings they sneaked into the wild card zone of the NFC on Monday beat Chicago Bears 17-9 in week 15 of the NFL. The Vikings, 7-7, although with the same record as the Saints, surpass them in win percentage over conference rivals, which puts them, for now, with the last postseason berth in the NFC. The Bears, 4-10, with just one win in the last nine games, are third in the North of the National, already without possibilities. The Windy City team hasn’t had a winning season since 2018 when they finished 12-4 in their first season with coach Matt Nagy. In 2019 and 2020 he finished 8-8; this 2021 he will link his third year without having more triumphs than defeats.

Chicago is one of the most affected by covid-19 with 14 players in detection protocols, so they had to activate eight players from their practice team. His secondary defense was the worst hit with six absentees. The Vikings took advantage of the weakness in the Bears’ deep defense. In his second series Kirk Cousins ​​ran his offense for 54 yards that culminated in a pass to the end zone to Justin Jefferson, 7-0.

The Bears, the 30th offense in the league in points scored, had two turnovers on consecutive possessions, the first by passer Justin Fields, 22, the second by running back David Montgomery. Cousins ​​didn’t have a good time either, he was stopped twice in the first half and two more in the second. Despite this, the visiting squad’s attack extended the score 10-0 with a field goal in the second quarter. Then Brazilian kicker Cairo Santos closed the gap, 10-3, for the local squad with a 34-yard field goal; and before the break they blocked an attempt of 49.

In the third quarter, Cousins ​​established a 13-play offense that culminated with his second touchdown pass of the game, the tenth of the season, now for Smith-Marsette who placed a distance of 17 to 3. The Bears defense contained the offense from Minnesota in the last period; and Fields got a touchdown pass on the final play to make it 17-9.

The Raiders, also victorious

Las vegas raiders on Monday kept his postseason aspirations firm after defeat the Cleveland Browns 16-14The Raiders, 7-7, third in the AFC West, moved within a win of the Chargers, 8-6, second in the Division and still struggling for a wild-card berth. The loss kept Cleveland, 7-7, third in the AL North, from joining the five-team group of the Bengals, Colts, Chargers, Bills and Ravens; who at 8-6 are closer to a place among the wild cards.

Browns have 23 players on COVID-19 positive listThey include starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and backup Case Keenum, catcher Jarvis Landry, cornerback Jadeveon Clowney, safety John Johnson and coach Kevin Stefanski.

Third quarterback Nick Mullens, Cleveland’s third quarterback, who had not been active since week 15 of the 2020 season, was in charge of leading the offense. The Raiders took advantage of the Browns’ limitations. Dominant in their first offensive drive, led by Derek Carr, they ran for 78 yards to cap off more than seven minutes of possession with a touchdown pass to Bryan Edwards, 7-0. On defense, the Raiders had an outstanding first half, limiting running back Nick Chubb, the fifth-best in the NFL, to just 14 yards on the ground.

Las Vegas’ offensive dominance was maintained in the second quarter, but the team with the most penalties in the league boycotted their chances of going up 14 in their last attack and had to settle for three points, 10-0, before the break. In the third quarter, the Browns defense caused a fumble, a situation that their attack took advantage of in their next series so that Nick Chubb finally woke up with a run to bring his team closer to 10-7, with his seventh score of the year. The Raiders then extended the lead with a field goal.

In the final period, Cleveland, the league’s worst fourth-down offense, took the lead in the game, 13-14, ultimately playing off a touchdown pass from Mullens to Harrison Bryan with less than three minutes left. the watch. Derek Carr returned to the field for the comeback with a 51-yard drive that dropped the ball for Daniel Carlson, who has an 86% ERA on the season, to connect a 48-yard field goal for the victory, 16-14. .

Week 15 of the NFL started on Thursday with the Chiefs’ 34-28 victory over the Chargers, on Saturday the Colts beat the Patriots 27-17. Sunday’s results were Saints 9-0 Buckaners, Packers 31-30 Ravens, Cardinals 12-30 Lions, Titans 13-19 Steelers, Cowboys 21-6 Giants, Panthers 14-31 Bills, Jets 24-31 Dolphins and Texans 30- 16 Jaguars, Bengals 15-10 Broncos and Falcons 13-31 49ers. On Tuesday the Washington-Eagles and Seahawks-Rams duels close the activity.