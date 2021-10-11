Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. (Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports)

Fans of the Minnesota Vikings are not happy with head coach Mike Zimmer despite a win over the Lions, starting a “Fire Mike Zimmer” trend on Twitter.

Usually, winning is a reprieve from fans calling for your job. That’s not the case for Mike Zimmer.

The Vikings squeaked out a victory over the winless Lions on Sunday. Despite improving to 2-3, Minnesota fans were not happy at all.

Vikings fans want to ‘Fire Mike Zimmer’ even after a win

On Twitter, Zimmer was trending for all the wrong reasons.

Mike Zimmer still needs to be fired. This win doesn’t make it any better play calling. The thing is the Vikings still won’t fire him. – 𝙏𝙮𝙨𝙚𝙣 (@ZekeForSix) October 10, 2021

Mike Zimmer name should be renamed Mike DIMMER. 1st u PASS on 3rd down instead of running making @Lions use a TO, kick a shorter FG and end the fucking game. Then u have a RB fighting for yards who fumbles, and @Lions take lead. Vikings should FIRE him IMMEDIATELY despite winning – Jack Winningham (@WinninghamJack) October 10, 2021

@vikings Fire Mike ZIMMER NOW. I kept the lions in that all day, didn’t try for points at the half. Give up defense in the 4th. Trash football team, disgusting. He needed a miracle to beat the Lions when he had a 2 score lead with 3 minutes left. – ABrown61 (@ABbackslash) October 10, 2021

Mike Zimmer has been the same coach since the 2nd half of the Minneapolis miracle game. Time to fire him @Vikings – Skol Vikings (@VikingsAccount) October 10, 2021

It’s a shame that I’m disgusted we even won today. We gotta fire Mike zimmer – JEB (@jebagoat) October 10, 2021

This is what happens when fans are just done with a head coach. Wins and losses cease to matter. Performances are the end-all-be-all.

Fans were irate over the Vikings being in control against an inferior opponent while leading them by 10 with three minutes to play. Letting them back into the game was embarrassing. Minnesota let Jared Goff complete a two-point conversion to put Detroit ahead with 37 seconds remaining. It was a sign of the deeper problems that have plagued the team all season.

It’ll be tough for Zimmer to win back the fanbase at this point. When wins stop bringing joy, no matter how ugly might be, things must be pretty bad.

In a few weeks, with a few more impressive wins under his belt, Zimmer might be able to avoid more “Fire Mike Zimmer” trends. However, he’s got to get by the Panthers, Cowboys, Ravens, Chargers and Packers over the next five weeks. It won’t be pretty to be on Vikings Twitter without a strong showing that stretch.