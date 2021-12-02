Vikings – 67% marked the small screen forever and very soon we will witness a completely new stage that will arrive on Netflix to surely become another total success. Through its social networks, the number one streaming entertainment company announces the expected release date of Vikings: Valhalla, season that marks the beginning of a new story with different faces. Read on for all the details.

Do not miss: Russia could suspend Netflix over its LGBT content

Released in 2013, Vikings featured a drama recounting the exploits of Ragnar Lothbrok during the Norse expansion in challenging a visionary leader. The success of the series was immediate and lasted until the end of 2020, when we witnessed the final season amid rave reviews. But the minds behind the production do not intend to say goodbye to the history of the incredible Vikings, that is why very soon we will have on the Netflix platform to Valhalla.

According to Netflix social media, Vikings: Valhalla It will premiere on February 25, 2022, so viewers won’t have to wait long for the release. Below you can read a brief description of the new product:

We invite you to read: Netflix announces five new British series, including remake of Always the Same Day

Set 100 years after the original series, Valhalla chronicles the journey of some of the most famous Vikings in history – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Sigurdsson as they fight for survival and glory.

Vikings: Valhalla It will include some historical figures of great importance to the Scandinavian lands such as Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eiríksdóttir and Harald III. Of course we will see Michael Hirst, creator of the original series, return as showrunner; will be in charge of a completely superb cast, highlighting Sam Corlett, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Bradley Freegard, Frida gustavsson, Laura Berlin and Leo Suter.

Valhalla is, in Norse mythology, a great hall located in the city of Asgard that is ruled by Odin. Heroes, mythical gods and half of those who died in combat reside in their chambers, who are guided by the Valkyries. In short, it is a type of heaven or paradise for the Viking people, who believed with certainty in life after death, that is why very from time to time the warriors looked for an honorable death in war with him. purpose of entering Valhalla. This element will take on a vital importance in the events of the new season and very soon we will discover what its characters will do to achieve eternal glory.

Vikings: Valhalla started its development in 2019, so it’s time for a fit premiere. Through Variety, Hirst sent a statement at the time about what creating a new adventure represents for his Viking people:

I’m beyond excited to announce a follow-up to our Viking saga. I know the millions of fans around the world will be pleased with the faith that MGM and Netflix show to our show. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will be in charge of giving the new stories a powerful visceral insight into some of the most famous Vikings in history.

You may also be interested in: Netflix premieres in December 2021