12/26/2021 at 1:15 PM CET

Calleja Tone

José Manuel Villarejo concealed the links of his partner Adrián de la Joya with a bank account identified with the name of “Monasterio & rdquor; The trace of which was found in 2015 as a result of the investigation of the hidden assets of the alleged leader of the Gürtel case, Francisco Correa, as recorded in the journal entries of the controversial retired police command. “He came concerned about the Monastery account. Payment to him of 500 [500.000 euros] please personal. Organized appointment with Floro Saturday at 1 p.m.& rdquor ;, wrote the commissioner in his diary on April 3, 2014.

‘EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA’, a newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica, has searched the different corruption summaries for the name “Monastery” and has found a rogatory commission of November 9, 2015 from Switzerland that could throw light on this bank account, the existence of which the commissioner would not have communicated to the Central Court of Instruction number 5 of the National Court, in charge of the investigations of the Gürtel case. According to a recording of the summary of the case, Tándem Villarejo offered, after Francisco Correa’s imputation to the then general secretary of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal, the services of the person responsible for the investigation, the commissioner Jose Luis Olivera, to boycott the investigations.

It is specifically about three accounts, called each of the three “Monastery”, two of which were opened in the financial entity called Edmond Rothschild and the third in Credit Suisse, as stated in the documentation delivered by the Swiss authorities to the Spanish. EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA has contacted De la Joya’s lawyer, who has claimed to be unaware that his client has an account under the name “Monastery”.

In Gürtel’s summary it also appears De la Joya, as he made a payment of 50,000 euros to Francisco José Yañez, one of the front men in Switzerland of the then treasurer of the PP, Luis Bárcenas. Money came out of Frankford Trade Ltd, an instrumental company of this businessman based in the British Virgin Islands, according to infoLibre.

Accounts in Switzerland

The 2015 letter rogatory did include the name of Carlos Jorge Martínez Massa, who was president of L’Oréal in Spain and for whom the Prosecutor’s Office asks for five years in prison in the trial that is being held these days on the activities of the Correa plot in Boadilla del Monte (Madrid) for crimes of fraud against public administrations and money laundering; and that of the former architect from Pozuelo de Alarcón Leopoldo Gómez Gutiérrez, now deceased, who was hiding 1.7 million euros in Credit Suisse.

Adrián de la Joya is a regular in the summaries of corruption cases. His name already appeared in the 1990s in the so-called Atocha Case without ever being prosecuted. He also testified in Gürtel, but was not implicated in a case until he was sitting on the bench for the separate piece of the Lezo case on the alleged bite paid by the OHL construction company to the former president of the Canal de Isabel II Ildefonso de Miguel.

The agendas also contain another entry, dated August 31, 2015, in which Villarejo writes information that could be relevant to the Lezo case, but there is no record that the commissioner brought it to the attention of the Justice: “Cándido Cerón is a lieutenant colonel (closely linked to CNI), his partner is Jesús Gil (nothing to do with the famous one) and together with Ildefonso de Miguel They are the ones who organized all the payments and commissions for IG & rdquor;, you can read in the newspaper.

Reinforces the UCO investigation

The agents of the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard consider that these annotations, whose content was advanced by ‘EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA’, are relevant because the content of the annotation “entronca & rdquor; directly and “reinforces & rdquor; the research line which is followed in piece number 5 of the preliminary proceedings 91/2016 (the bite for the adjudication of the train between Móstoles and Navalcarnero-Lezo case) in which the relationship between the payments made by the company Hanalei Holdings to Ildefonso de Miguel with those received by Adrián de la Joya from the OHL branches in Mexico, highlights the UCO in a letter dated November 29.

The agents show that despite the fact that the connection between the amounts received by De Miguel and another 850,018 euros that appeared has yet to be confirmed, “the truth is that the sum of the three transfers gives a result close to that received by Adrián de la Joya , although there is a difference in their favor of 154,720 euros which, according to the UCO, would be compatible with the benefit that it could have obtained by intermediating and lending its solitary and banking structure. That is why the agents considered that the annotations had to be incorporated into Lezo’s summary, a decision that the magistrate Joaquín Gadea ended up adopting.

New annotations of the Lezo case

According to the indictment of the Navalcarnero case In November 2007, De la Joya sent Ildefonso de Miguel “cash funds & rdquor;, specifically 1.4 million euros from OHL de México.

‘EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA’ has detected that Villarejo made at least four more annotations that could be related to De la Joya’s performances and the former president of Madrid Ignacio González, the alleged leader of the plot uncovered with the Lezo operation.

Specifically, on March 26, Villarejo wrote in his agenda: “Rooms [el comisario Carlos Salamanca] Say what IG [Ignacio González] it is carried from the UPO floors through the structure of the Canal in South America. 6,000 euros per floor. Key the previous director of the Channel & rdquor ;. And on March 28, 2014 the curator wrote: “Joy [Adrián de la Joya]. He was in housing operation with the director of the Canal: Ildefonso & rdquor ;.

The third entry that could be linked to the Lezo case was written by Villarejo on April 8, 2014. And it refers to “Edmundo Rodríguez Sobrino-IG-Canal and Mexico& rdquor ;. This businessman is one of those implicated in the case regarding the purchase of the Brazilian company Emissao by Canal de Isabel II, in which he has acknowledged his participation in the alleged collection of a 4 million euro bribe.

A fourth entry, dated September 22, 2014 also refers directly to the Navalcarnero case. Specifically, it says: “Javi madrid [el empresario Javier López Madrid, de OHL]. Very tense when talking about the payments to Ildefonso el del Canal, to later give it to IG. He says he will send you messages. to IG & rdquor ;.

On the other hand, in the letter addressed by the UCO to the judge of the National Court Joaquín Gadea, the agents claimed to be unaware that Adrián de la Joya and Villarejo had been partners.

A campaign for digital serena of two million

This business link is confirmed with various annotations from Villarejo’s diaries, but also with the recordings included in the separate piece called Pit of the Tandem case.

In them, De la Joya and Villarejo negotiate with the Pérez-Maura shipping companies to collect a commission in exchange for avoiding the extradition of one of them to Guatemala. For this job the commissioner entered 7.5 million and the businessman Enrique Maestre another 5.1 million, according to a report from the Tax Agency.

In his statement as investigated after being arrested in the Pit piece of the Tandem De la Joya case, he acknowledged that after the meetings with the Pérez-Maura got these shipping companies to contract an advertising campaign with his company Serena Digital for two million euros.

12 million euros

The Tax Agency found that In 2010, De la Joya transferred the sum of 12,000,000 euros from Spanish bank accounts to another account owned by him in Switzerland., according to the digital newspaper ‘Vozpópuli’. On that same date is when he supposedly moved his residence to this country, at the same time that he divorced his spouse, Cristina Fernández-Longoria Brujo.

In 2013, this businessman brought 3.3 million euros from Switzerland to Spain through donations to his two minor children. With this money they bought a flat next to the one they live with their mother in Madrid. Also that year Cristina Fernández-Longoria Brujo received 1,753,098 and 704,996 euros from Switzerland from her ex-husband, as “repayment of the loan.”

Adrián de la Joya was also identified in the investigation carried out by the chief inspector who led the judicial commission that uncovered the case of Little Nicolás, Rubén Eladio López. He was the owner, along with other people, of the farm Hacienda de la Alamedilla, with which the partners intended to obtain a loan from Equatorial Guinea.