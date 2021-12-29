12/29/2021 at 07:29 CET

Calleja Tone

Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo in 2014 he wrote down in one of his diaries the alleged maneuvers he carried out to try to influence the judge Fermín Javier Echarri Casi, who at that time was instructing in the Court of Instruction number 52 of Madrid a case for tax crimes against the Hispanolibanian businessman Abdul Rahman El Assir, -who is now accompanying Juan Carlos I in Abu Dhabi-, as recorded in the Documentation in the summary, to which EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to this group, Prensa Ibérica, has had access. Echarri forms together with the president Ángela María Murillo Bordallo and the magistrate Carmen Paloma González Pastor the court that judges Villarejo and other people tried in three of the first separate pieces of the Tandem case.

Sources close to the magistrate have flatly denied that Echarri met with the commissioner, whom the sources consulted assure that he did not know until the trial began in the National audience last October 13. They also reject that this magistrate, whom they describe as austere and upright, spoke with then-dean José Luis González Armengol about this or any other jurisdictional issue.

In their agendas, whose relevance has been defended by both the investigating judge of the Villarejo case, Manuel García Castellón, and the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, -for which they have been incorporated into the different separate pieces of the case-, the alleged leader of the police clan explains the steps that would have been carried out to try to exonerate the Hispano-Colombian arms dealer Abdul Rahman El Assir from justice, brother-in-law of his partner Adrián de la Joya, who had legal problems.

“Brother-in-law of Joy”

Thus, on March 6, 2014 he wrote, after speaking with “Salas”, referring to the then commissioner of Barajas, Carlos Salamanca: “Abdul Rahman El Assir, Joy’s brother-in-law [Adrián de la Joya]. Extrad. Sirene“. The so-called Sirene offices were created within the framework of the Schengen agreement to, among other things, search for people required by European judicial authorities for their arrest for extradition purposes. And just four days later, on March 10 of the same year, Villarejo included among the pending issues the “commission” of De la Joya.

As published by EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, Villarejo appealed to the former dean of the Madrid courts, José Luis González Armengol, who according to the agendas promised to speak with the titular judge of the Investigative Court number 52 of Madrid, who had charged the merchant of arms for various tax offenses: “Fermín Echarri. Judge of the 52 that takes the subject El Assir. Lawyer says that if it deflates, everything ends in France“, wrote Villarejo. González Armengol has not answered the questions of this writing about his supposed intermediation.

On July 7, Villarejo noted: “Tomorrow 10:00 am, interview in Court 52. Reminder of”. And a day later, he recorded in his diary an alleged meeting with the investigator of the case. However, the manuscript does not specify that the curator participated: “Fermín Juzgado 52. Very correct and receptive. He wants to go back to the AN [Audiencia Nacional]. It looks very related to Armengol “. An entry from that day indicates that a person, who he identifies as “GRANO”, participated in that meeting and that it could be a lawyer: Villarejo writes about him, verbatim: “Very happy with the impression due to the appointment in ’52. He agreed to transmit the steps to El Assar (sic). Appeal pending for … “. At another time, Villarejo alludes to a meeting with De la Joya and with the aforementioned lawyer:” Meeting with Grano and preparations to make the issue of El Assar, “wrote the commissioner, alluding to his brother-in-law partner.

Left the court

Villarejo wrote in his agenda in October 2014 that Fermín Echarri had left the court in which the arms dealer friend of Juan Carlos I was being investigated, and that is why the commissioner focused his attention on the substitute, Judge Belén Sánchez Hernández. He would also have tried to resort, always according to the agendas, to former dean Antonio Viejo, with whom he also did not achieve his goal of helping his partner’s brother-in-law.

However, the maneuvers of the commissioner, who has challenged the Chamber that is judging him, including Echarri, they did not allow Abdul Rahman El Assir to escape justiceWell, it ended up being processed. The hearing was suspended several times because there was a problem with the allocation of the agreed amount. Specifically on October 4, November 6 and December 5, 2019. Also on February 5 and March 5, 2020.

On March 6, 2020 he was put in search, international capture and rebellion after failing to appear in the trial that had to be held in Section 15 of the Madrid Provincial Court, in which the Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs demanded a sentence of eight years in prison for El Assir and the payment of a fine of 73,923. 014 euros. He also asked to compensate the Public Treasury for civil liability with the payment of 14,784,602 euros.