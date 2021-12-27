12/27/2021

Commissioner José Manuel Villarejo not only noted in his diary in 2013 the alleged orders he received from Mariano Rajoy’s intermediaries in relation to the alleged espionage of Luis Bárcenas, which was carried out by Jorge Fernández Díaz’s Ministry of the Interior, But he also did so with respect to the information he gave to the former Prime Minister about the investigation he carried out on the Estepona attic. the former president of the Community of Madrid Ignacio González; and some investigations that began due to the contacts that the ex-treasurer of the PP could promote with leaders of Podemos, as EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same publishing group as this medium, has been able to verify. For his part, Rajoy has always rejected having been aware of the vigilante activities that Villarejo reflected in his agendas.

And the supposed intermediary between Villarejo and the Prime Minister was the lawyer Javier Iglesias, about whom he noted on his agenda on April 25, 2013: “Direct relationship with Raj.” At another time, he assures that this lawyer was talking about “his contacts with Raj.” And it was Iglesias, always according to the police command, who informed him that the “Asturian”, referring to Rajoy, -who is actually Galician-, He had asked him to give “cane” to the former vice president of the Madrid Government, Ignacio González, who was investigated in relation to the purchase of a luxury penthouse in Estepona (Malaga): “He proposes to follow the money trail. I will wait for the OK from the minister,” writes the retired commissioner.

This newspaper has contacted the lawyer Javier Iglesias, who has refused to act as an intermediary between Rajoy and Villarejo. However, the commissioner noted, on numerous occasions, alleged meetings of Churches with the Prime Minister. So, on March 13, 2014, he wrote: “Javier Iglesias. He called to meet these days. He saw Raj yesterday. already cospe [María Dolores de Cospedal] and wants to comment. Everything apparently OK“.

Dirty war in the Aguirre government

Also about Iglesias, the alleged head of the police clan wrote in his agenda that González wanted to “negotiate with Raj. And he wants to get out of the attic.” As EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA advanced, Villarejo detonated the dirty war that was lived in 2011 in the Government of Esperanza Aguirre in the Community of Madrid between former Minister of the Presidency Francisco Granados and former Vice President Ignacio González. Specifically, Granados alerted the former police command of the alleged corrupt activities that his then rival in the Community of Madrid would have carried out.

In the diaries there are other notes, hitherto unknown, on the case of the attic. Specifically about a alleged meeting of Villarejo with the president of the Atlético de Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, who was accused in the case, but who ended up exonerated because the procedure was archived: “He called to see us. I propose that it be Monday. Yesterday he was with Igles, he was very scared. Money comes from Miami’s Merril Lynch bank“he wrote on March 7, 2013.

In another passage he wrote: “Javier Iglesias. He says that the key to IG is in the Cerezo societies. That are not regularized. He is very concerned about his ties with Óscar. “Precisely, in the case of the attic, a recording of a conversation between Cerezo and Villarejo appeared.

Also against Bárcenas

Other annotations too They would link Rajoy with the operation against Bárcenas, who in 2013, after the publication by the newspaper El País of the former treasurer’s papers, threatened to throw the blanket against the leaders of the PP, including the President of the Government himself, who was accused of having charged in black with illegal donations from accounting B.

On April 16, 2013, he wrote: “He proposes that Oli [el entonces jefe de la UDEF José Luis Olivera] I accompanied him to see Raj. “And then he refers again to Olivera himself, who” offers to collaborate with guarantees “.”Raj. he keeps giving OK to give cane“continues on May 23 of the same year.

“Interest of Raj”

Other manuscripts show the supposed “Raj. interest in all of LB’s movements [Luis Bárcenas] and the environment of Podemos. I remain to keep you informed“wrote Villarejo. In another section, the commissioner maintains that Iglesias told him that Rajoy had asked him if Bárcenas’s wife, Rosalía Iglesias, had met with the director of a national newspaper.

The agendas also report an alleged meeting between Rajoy and the former treasurer of the PP Álvaro Lapuerta, in which the latter would have kept promises that months later were not kept.

On November 8, 2013, in the middle of the Kitchen operation to try to ‘clean’ the evidence against the PP and its charges on illegal financing, Villarejo notes, alluding to the now commissioner Andrés Gómez Gordo, who was María Dolores’ head of security of Cospedal in the Government of Castilla-La Mancha: “Notice that Raj’s talk will be transcribed. referring to the payment of 200 of Cosp. “. A few lines below, about Enrique García Castaño, Villarejo says:” Touch to be aware of the movements of Sergi [el chófer de Bárcenas, Sergio Ríos Esgueva]. The decision is made to cancel the recording if it is moved.“.

Finally, the Secretary of State for Security Francisco Martínez transferred to Villarejo that “The operation” was “underway. He insists that the recording be annulled even if Serg is burned“And then the lawyer Javier Iglesias asks the commissioner” how is Sergi going to inform Raj. “