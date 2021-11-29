11/29/2021 at 22:16 CET

Victoria, a classic of Coruña grassroots football, the club from which, for example, the former Real Madrid footballer and the Spanish team Amancio Amaro came out, meets with Villarreal in the Copa del Rey in a historic match for the black and white entity, which has never been seen in an equal before.

The stage will be First Division, the Abanca-Riazor stadium, owned by the municipality and operated under a concession by Deportivo, which has seen fit, with an agreement with the City Council, to assign it to Victoria for this meeting.

Villarreal, for its part, starts its participation against Victoria touched after the defeat with Barcelona, ​​which leaves them in complications in the League, so the Cup can be a good escape route to achieve a good result and to be able to aspire to the title. The team led by Unai Emery opens in this competition with the absences of the injured Coquelin and Aurier, while forward Gerard Moreno, already recovered, could have a few minutes.

Laguna-Granada

Five categories separate Laguna and Granada in a sportingly eliconditioned for being played in a stadium that benefits Granada. The Nasrid, as is now traditional, will bet on a team with players with few minutes in LaLiga and on homegrown players with the aim of overcoming the first round of the tournament.

Unami-Alavés

Unami, a modest Segovian team that plays in the Preferential League of Castilla y León, faces with enthusiasm “The game of our lives & rdquor;, as its captain Sergio Prieto described the match that will measure Deportivo Alavés. The babazorros, everything indicates, will line up a team full of substitutes.

Ebro-Celta

The Club Deportivo Ebro de Zaragoza faces the first round of the Copa del Rey, where Celta is measured, with the illusion that on the third occasion in which He has had to face a First Division, the miracle works and be able to knock out his illustrious visitor from the tournament. Coudet will rotate.