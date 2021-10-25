10/25/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

.

Villarreal and Cádiz come to this match at the Estadio de la Cerámica, with the need to react now, after a series of defeats in the league, which has made them lose the trail of their priority objectives.

The people of Castellón have added two defeats in a row, so they have moved away from the high places of the leaderboard and they need to add three in the next games so as not to complicate their aspirations to get into the fight for those privileged positions. In the case of the Cádiz team, Álvaro Cervera’s team also add two defeats in a row, to which is added a series of bad results that has left them very close to the relegation places.

The people of Castellón come to this match with the casualties of two heavyweight players such as Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth, both with muscle injuries to the hamstrings. The good news is that the coach will be able to count on Manu Trigueros, already recovered from his discomfort.

At first it does not seem that the coach, Unai Emery, is going to make many changes to his team, so he would continue betting on the majority of his usual eleven with the forced changes of Aurier or Mario as right backs for Foyth, and the entry of Paco Alcácer or Boulayé Dia for Gerard Moreno.

Cervera, in the spotlight

Cádiz visit Villarreal with the need to win again, which only done once this season, to stop being stuck in the classification with only 7 points.

Álvaro Cervera’s team is only one place above the relegation places after a start to league competition diametrically opposed to last season, that of his re-release in the First Division, in which he was eighth after the tenth day with twice the number of points than now: fourteen.

The people of Cádiz amassed a good income in the first round in order to guide the way to permanence, but this season, with the same coach and a similar player base, the results are being different.

Last Saturday’s defeat against Alavés (0-2) has hurt team morale, since the Vitorians had not scored or scored any goal away from home so far this season and at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium they were able to break both statistics.

To top it off, in such a delicate moment Cervera will not be able to prepare in advance the upcoming meetings, as well as the previous one, since before the visit of Alavés there were international players who missed several training sessions, which was warned by the coach in a press appearance.

Now, only three days later they have to face Villarreal away from home and, on the return, again there will be fewer days than those required by Cervera to prepare for Sunday’s match at the Mirandilla against Mallorca.

It is likely that the coach of the Cadiz team will make some changes to visit Villarreal, within the planned rotations against the reigning Europa League champion in a week with three games in eight days. In Cádiz, casualties are the usual for midfielders José Mari Martín-Bejarano and Jon Ander Garrido.

Probable lineups:

Villarreal: Rulli; Aurier or Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin or Trigueros; Yeremi Pino, Paco Alcácer or Boulayé Dia, Danjuma.

Cadiz: Ledesma; Akapo or Carcelén, Fali, Marcos Mauro, Espino; Jonsson, Alarcón, Salvi or Bastida, Sobrino, Jiménez; Lush.

Referee: Hernández Hernández (Canary).

Stadium: The ceramic

Schedule: 21.30