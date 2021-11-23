11/23/2021 at 06:30 CET

.

Villarreal and Manchester United face this Tuesday at the Estadio de la Cerámica a decisive match for the future of the group, since both teams can certify their classification of winning this match, based on the result of Atalanta, which is third two points behind both and which is measured against Young Boys in Switzerland.

The people of Castellón come to this meeting after adding three games without losing, which allows them to leave a little behind what had been one of the worst streaks in recent times. A reaction that makes Emery’s team come to this game more calmly than they had a little over a month ago, when they had added four league games without winning.

A better situation than that of United, which comes after one of its worst streaks, which has led to the change of manager. Thus, the English team disposed of Solskjaer this weekend after the defeat against Watford, which means that in Ceramics the team will be directed for the moment and internally, by Michael Carrick.

In the sports chapter, the Spanish team comes to this game with many doubts, since there are up to four players who are doubtful for this meeting: Paco Alcácer, Arnaut Danjuma, Étienne Capoue and Sergio Asenjo.

Right now it is not clear if all or some can be counted on, while they are safe the absences of the injured Gerard Moreno and Serge Aurier, who has no record in this competition. In addition, coach Unai Emery pointed out that players like Coquelin, Yeremy Pino or Chukwueze, still have some discomfort.

For its part, Manchester United has barely had time to recover from the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and this Tuesday he will be back on the pitch. The Norwegian’s departure after three years in office has left a void on the bench that will be filled as an interim coach by what was his second, Michael Carrick, so no drastic change in management is expected.

Carrick will have an easy time improving the image that the ‘Red Devils’ gave in the first leg, when they were only saved by the poor aim of Unai Emery’s and a Cristiano Ronaldo who has his favorite competition in the Champions League for another year.

He accumulates four goals and all of them have meant points for his team. However, his scoring power has been fading since the start of the campaign. and has not seen the door in the last two league games and neither in the international break. In total, he has not smelled the goal in four games, too much for a predator like him.

As Solskjaer’s last service, it remains to have recovered Jadon Sancho for the cause, practically inconsequential since he arrived in summer and with more and more weight in the band, and Donny Van de Beek, who scored against Watford and has gradually enjoyed more minutes. Carrick will have the safe discharge of Raphael Varane and Mason Greenwood, the first due to injury and the second due to covid, and the doubt of Edinson Cavani.

Probable lineups:

Villarreal: Rulli, Juan Foyth, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Trigueros, Iborra, Parejo, Coquelin; Dia and Yeremy Pino.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, B. Fernandes; Sancho, Cristiano and Rashford.

Referee: Felix Brych (German)

Stadium: The ceramic.

Hour: 18:45.