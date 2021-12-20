12/20/2021 at 8:59 PM CET

Villarreal held the ordinary general meeting of shareholders in the sports city on Monday in which it announced a budget of 138 million euros for this course and losses of 14 million last season.

With the attendance of 98.83% of the club’s share capital, Villarreal had losses of 14,205,293.40 million in the 20-21 season due to a decrease in revenue due to COVID, subscribers and sponsors.

Thus the 20-21 season yielded income of 144.4 million euros compared to expenses of 162.1 million, which resulted in a negative balance.

The Castellón club also approved an estimated income of 138.7 million euros for the 21-22 season and almost identical expenses of 138.7 million euros, with expected benefits of 2,000 euros.

The president of Villarreal, Fernando Roig, highlighted the good sports year in the meeting. “We have finished a year being champions of the Europa League, it has been the culmination of a great year. And this season we are in a good moment, since the team is still alive in all competitions,” he said.

“We would have liked to be more balanced in the accounts, but we are in a good situation, so we hope to meet the balance this year. We are not worried about the other teams, we are going with our project to continue growing in the infrastructures, “he added.

Roig He also announced that subscribers will have special prices for the match against Juventus, of the Champions League, since it was not included in the subscription, and they will move from 10 euros of the funds, through the 30 of the preference tiers to the 50 from the rostrum.

“In addition, those who traveled and could not see the Bergamo game against Atalanta due to the postponement will not pay for said ticket,” he concluded.