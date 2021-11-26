11/26/2021 at 16:00 CET

The forward of FC Barcelona, Memphis Depay, and that of Villarreal, Arnaut danjuma, star in one of the most striking individual duels of the 15th day of LaLiga. With seven and five goals, respectively, both players are vital in their respective teams: they are the top gunners..

The azulgrana, who was one of those named in the draw against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League, He has a total of seven goals and two assists in his first 13 LaLiga games since arriving from Olympique Lyon.. Although a total of three have been from 11 meters, the Dutchman registers a goal every 167 minutes.

Groguet, meanwhile, is one of the most prominent men at Villarreal this 2021/22 season. He has five goals and one assist in LaLiga and a total of seven and two between all competitions. Seated on the left side, the winger is conditioning the entire offensive network in the absence of striker Gerard Moreno.

Villarreal, against the precedents

Unai Emery’s team doesn’t know what it’s like to beat FC Barcelona at home since the 2007/08 season. Since then, the Castellón team has signed nine defeats and five draws in a total of 14 direct confrontations.. Nor do recent precedents confirm their bad dynamics: four victories for the culé team in the last four games.

The yellow submarine has not won, precisely, since that 2007/08 season, when it won both the first round and the second round: Since then they have always coincided in LaLiga and all the matches have ended with a Barça victory or a draw.