10/26/2021 at 11:50 PM CEST

Isaac fandos

Villarreal and Cádiz offered a fast-paced match in which Lozano was the great protagonist with a brilliant hat-trick.

Villarreal

Asenjo; M. Gaspar (Chukwueze, 61 ‘), Mandi, Pau Torres, Pedraza (Estupiñán, 74’), Parejo, Iborra (Aurier, 61 ‘), Trigueros (Coquelin, 61’), Yeremi Pino, Alcácer (Boulaye Dia, 74 ‘), Danjuma.

Cadiz

Ledesma, Iza Carcelén (Salvi, 64 ‘), Haroyan, Víctor Chust,’ Pacha ‘Espino, Fali (Alarcón, 71’), Chapela (Iván Alejo, 53 ‘), Jonsson (Akapo, 53’), Álex Fernández, Lozano (Andone, 71 ‘), Rubén Sobrino.

Goals

0-1, M. 14, Lozano. 1-1, M. 43, Pau Torres. 1-2, M. 45, Lozano. 1-3, M.52, Lozano. 2-3, M.80, Boulaye Dia. 3-3, M.96, Danjuma.

Referee

Hernández Hernández (Canary). TA: Mandi (20 ‘), Espino (32’), Fali (37 ‘), Alcácer (45’), Lozano (52 ‘), Iván Alejo (60’), Coquelin (70 ‘), Akapo (89’) , Haroyan (90 ‘).

Stadium

Ceramic Stadium. 17,000 ESP.

The locals started dominating, but Cádiz threatened every time he went out to the backlash. Danjuma warned with a shot to the clouds after good service from Mario Gaspar to the far post.

The one who did not forgive was Cádiz. Robbery in the spinal cord and transition led by Álex Fernández, with a measured center so that the ‘Choco’ Lozano opened the scoring.

The match was even more animated after the goal, with the local parish discussing the arbitration decisions. First, a goal disallowed to Danjuma for a millimeter offside, and then another to Alcácer for touching the ball with his hand.

Of course, as the cliché says, “the pitcher goes to the source so much that in the end it breaks & rdquor ;. A corner of Parejo finished him off to the net Pau Torres.

There was still a new script twist left before the break. Fali enabled Lozano in a rogue action, and the Honduran beat Asenjo by the short stick in the discount of the first.

Three of Lozano

The second half started with an electric Danjuma, but Ledesma always won the game. First he did it in a one-on-one, and then after a great shot from the Dutchman from the front.

In the same way as in the first, Lozano did not forgive the contra in the first of the visitors. Later, when he had the fourth in his boots, he broke after defining Asenjo’s body.

In the final stretch, Villarreal locked up Cadiz. Boulaye Dia cut distances finishing off a lateral center of Aurier, and encouraged the local parish that pushed theirs. In the end, Danjuma, who deserved so much throughout the match, found the prize in the form of the goal that decided the final tie.