11/02/2021 at 09:23 CET

.

Villarreal and Young boys Swiss are playing the options of continuing in the Champions League or having qualification for the Europa League one step away, since the match at the Estadio de la Cerámica is key for the future of the group and both teams.

Unai Emery’s team faces the match after win in switzerland last day’s game, which got them fully into the fight for a place to continue in the competition.

After the three games played, Manchester United leads with six points, followed by Villarreal and Atalanta with four and the Swiss team closes the qualifying table with three points.

In the fight to go to the next round of the Champions League, the Castellón team is aware that if they do not win this match at home the options to continue in the maximum competition they would be minor.

With a victory, the people of Castellón would reach seven points, which would leave the Young Boys with three, which would force the Swiss to win the remaining two games, and hope that Villarreal no longer adds more points.

But the main problem for the Spanish team is that it arrives at the game in the worst moment of the season, since he has four games in the league without winning, a streak that has left him in a very difficult situation in the championship.

In the chapter of casualties, the Villarreal team continues without being able to count on the injured Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth, to which is added the lateral Serge Aurier, that is not entered in the competition.

In this momentous match, Emery could count on Rulli as a goalkeeper, a defense with Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau Torres and Alfonso Pedraza, a midfield with Capoue, Manu Trigueros and Dani Parejo and an attack composed of Yeremy Pino, Boulaté Dia and Arnaut Danjuma.

His rival also comes to the duel in an extremely complicated situation, since he knows that a defeat against the Spanish team, who already thrashed him at home less than two weeks ago, would virtually knock him out of the competition despite his good start beating Manchester United in September.

A rival in crisis

The Swiss, trained by the German David Wagner, their morale is very low after suffering two defeats last week, one in the league against St.Gallen and another in the Cup against Lugano, the latter game in which the team’s starting goalkeeper, David von Ballmoos, injured his shoulder and could miss the rest of the season.

Your substitute, Guillaume Faivre, was partly responsible for last weekend’s loss to St. Gallen, scoring an own goal, and to make matters worse in the match another important strut of the team was injured, the defender Mohamed Ali Camara, who will not be available against Unai Emery’s either.

The Swiss team, winner of the last four leagues in their country, still third in the local ranking and with options to catch up with the leader, Basel, but in the Champions League it seems clearly to go from more to less, and only the fact that Villarreal is not at their best moment of play allows them to harbor any minimum hope.

Probable lineups:

Villarreal: Rulli, Mario, Albiol, Pau, Pedraza; Capoue, Trigueros, Parejo; Pino, Dia and Danjuma.

Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Lauper, Lefort, Garcia; Sierro, Martins Pereira, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Elia and Siebatcheu.

Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük (NLD).

Stadium: The ceramic.

Hour: 21.00 CET (20.00 GMT).