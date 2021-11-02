11/02/2021

On at 23:20 CET

Joel gadea

In the embers of the Champions League, things do come out for Villarreal. He suffered, and a lot, but he managed to defeat a Young Boys that was notably superior to the ‘submarine’ in La Cerámica.

VILE

YBO

Villarreal

Rulli; Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza (Alberto Moreno, 75 ‘); Capoué, Parejo (Moi Gómez, 90 ‘), Coquelin (Estupiñán, 75’); Yéremi Pino, Dia, Danjuma.

Young boys

Faivre; Hefti (Maceiras, 76 ‘), Bürgy, Lauper, Ulisses (Lefort, 76’); Sierro (Mambimbi, 75 ‘), Aebischer, Rieder; Fassnacht, Elia, Ngamaleu (Siebatcheu, 82 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 36 Capoué. 2-0 M. 88 Danjuma.

Referee

Serdar Gözübüyük (Netherlands). TA: Pedraza (36 ‘), Mario Gaspar (54’), Parejo / 78 ‘) / Sierro (51’), Ngamaleu (53 ‘), Aebischer (62’) and Elia (90 ‘).

Stadium

The ceramic. 14,890 spectators.

Oblivious to the control of the Swiss side of the game, Villarreal hid behind their strategy to dominate the scoreboard. Before the Young Boys took over, Coquelin he was close to opening the scoring, in the opening stages of the crash.

It was not until the final stretch, when the board of Unai emery paid off. A long corner kick ended with a double shot from Étienne Capoué to overtake the ‘submarine’. A lot of revenue was getting from the Castellón team for what it offered to the party, beyond the inspiration of Dani Parejo, the best of the premises.

Suffer to kill

Villarreal had to grit their teeth to get ahead. It was not the day of the ‘groguet’ painting but, despite this, he did not shrink from the Swiss superiority. Of course, it had to do with how Fassnacht the clash tied although, at the request of the VAR, the goal ended up not going up to the scoreboard.

until Danjuma, in the last minute, he closed the game with the second, they could not breathe easy Emery and The Ceramics. Bad game but positive result. And in the Champions League, that is worth double. In addition, leadership of the group, together with United, for the people of Castellón.