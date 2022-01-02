01/02/2022 at 19:00 CET

.

Villarreal and Levante open the year at La Cerámica in a duel marked by the improvement of the local team, which seeks to access positions in European competitions, in the face of the negative trajectory of Levante, which only thinks about winning to remove the curse of not doing so and host options to leave the classification queue.

Villarreal has won in the last three league games and has qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League, while Levante has eight points thanks to the eight draws obtained in a championship in which they have yet to win. .

For Villarreal, the nine points added in the last days make him think about growing, although without forgetting that he is going to have a team that will react sooner or later and that will arrive at La Cerámica with the need to add a victory in the closing of the first round of the League.

The team of Unai emery He is aware that Levante will need to make up for the loss at home to Valencia in the last game in 2021, in a borderline situation in which they cannot waste anything and that is why they do not want any kind of confidence.

To face the shock Emery has the safe casualties of the injured Ruben Peña Y Francis Coquelin, while the forwards follow as doubt Paco Alcacer Y Arnaut danjuma, whose participation will not be known until moments before the meeting.

In addition, the doubts in the team also lie in the possible absences due to covid, since the La Plana club announced that it was their intention to communicate them, so the status of the squad will be known at the last minute and, therefore, present a eleven for this game is more than complicated, since the club has not allowed to see training sessions of the week either.

With many doubts, the team could be made up of Sergio Asenjo or Gero Rulli as a goalkeeper and with a defense made up of Serge Aurier, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres and Pervis Estupiñán.

For the center of the field there would be Vicente Iborra or Capoue Y Manu Trigueros as pivots, with Moi gomez Y Samu chukwueze on the wings, to play with an attacking partner that would be formed by Boulayé Dia and Gerard Moreno, who were already the team’s partner in the match with Deportivo Alavés.

Levante, for its part, faces the game with the intention that the change of year represents a radical turn to its terrible season, in which in addition to not having won yet, it has already accumulated twenty-six consecutive days in the League without knowing the victory .

One of the aspects that Levante must correct immediately is the defense, since in the last two games of the year they received eight goals and with 36 goals against it is the most thrashed team in the First Division.

Pepelu Garcia Y Roberto Soldado they will lose the duel in La Cerámica due to sanction, Shkodran mustafi He is out due to a knee injury and three players from the squad, whose identity has not been communicated by the club, are confined by covid-19.

However, the Serbian Nemanja Radoja He has already overcome the coronavirus and could enter the call, while Sergio Postigo is already training with his teammates after almost three months off due to several muscle injuries.

Despite the poor results, the numerous casualties force his coach Alessio Lisci to form an eleven very similar to the one in the last game of the year 2021 against Valencia and, for example, the youth squad Marc pubill could repeat on the right side with Duarte, Vezo Y Clerc in the rest of the defense.

Mickaël Malsa, on the other hand, it could be one of the novelties in the center of the field after serving a penalty game and the Macedonian Enis Bardhi He could also enter the starting team in the event that Morales advances his position and plays alongside Roger at the tip of the attack.