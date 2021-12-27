12/27/2021 at 12:44 CET

Villarreal will return to training this Tuesday afternoon after six days of rest with a session that will be marked by the situation of two weight players like Paco Alcácer and Arnaut Danjuma.

Both players went on vacation injured, which makes their situation an unknown right now, since in both cases it was announced that they suffered discomfort but a clear diagnosis of their injury and an estimated time of sick leave was not given.

In the case of Arnaut Danjuma, the Dutch striker drags discomfort in his ankle since his last call-up with his national team, which already made him play his last game in Bergamo on December 9.

Since that day he has disappeared from the line-ups and training, while Paco Alcácer, after playing the Cup match against Sanluqueño, He no longer traveled to San Sebastián due to muscular discomfort, although the club has not made himself known more, although in principle it is not serious.

Other injured are the French midfielder Francis Coquelin and defender Rubén Peña, both out of the team for a while. In Coquelin’s case, the player has heel problems, which has made him stop and face a recovery treatment for which there is no known time out.

In Rubén Peña’s case, his clavicle operation two weeks ago will have him inactive for a minimum of two months.

In the return to work of the Castellón team, Unai Emery will not have the African players who are in the Africa Cup, such as the Algerian Aïssa Mandi, the Ivorian Serge Aurier, the Senegalese Boulayé Dia and the Nigerian Samu Chukwueze.