The mexican writer Juan Villoro included footballers Diego Armando Maradona, Lionel Messi and José Ángel Iribar in his initial eleven of writers during a talk in San Mamés on the occasion of the ‘Thinking, Letters and Football’ festival promoted by . Foundation.

Villoro, who glossed the legendary Athletic international goalkeeper in his presence, made his literary eleven by picking up the glove thrown at him by former Argentine international soccer player Juan Pablo Sorín, who asked him for “a lead from his favorite or favorite writers and a midfield that sustains it “.

Villoro did not stop there and threw an eleven that began with, “of course, the Txopo playing Txopo.” De Iribar recalled a phrase that the also legendary Spanish international goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta said about him: “He was never a better goalkeeper than the one I heard on the radio”.

“Never anyone better than Iribar imagined by Zubizarreta”, summarized Villoro, who continued with his eleven adding “León Tolstoy and Fiódor Dostoevski, as center backs”, and “Italo Calvino and Gabriel García Márquez as lanes”.

Already in midfield, “one half of the Argentine court with Jorge Luis Borges accompanied by Diego Armando Maradona and Leo Messi”. Although he wondered if Maradona and Messi would not be “too virtuous to complement each other.”

After this surprising appreciation, Villoro chose two Brazilians to play extreme, “Garrrincha, the angel with crooked feet, and the left-handed Rivelinho”. De Rivelinho recalled his defense of the special talent of left-handers and that in his day he asked Pelé: “What would you have liked to be left-handed?”

And for the attack, although he recognized the temptation to choose his “compatriot Hugo Sánchez”, he finally decided on “Ramón Gómez de la Serna, because of his ability to summarize the world in one sentence, in a greguería”.

Another writer and journalist, the Catalan Marcel Beltrán, who shared a talk with Villoro and Galder Reguera, also a writer and ‘alma mater’ of the festival, added to that eleven “three associations, which would form Javier Marías and Eric Cantona, Manuel Vázquez Montalbán in the center of the field with Messi up and Maradona and the own Villoro “.

In this regard, Beltrán regretted the “outstanding debt” that can no longer be collected from “having Vázquez Montalban writing Messi every week.”

Sorín, in an interview that had to be recorded because “at the last minute he could not travel” from Montevideo to Bilbao, framed his passion for letters because “literature marked the postcard (in the room) where he slept.”

The Buenos Aires player said that he is “a great defender of women’s football until it is called simply football because there are those who want to impose gender when football has no gender.”

Sorin revealed that he is a “friend” and has collaborated on occasion with writers from the Juan Gelman entity, Roberto ‘el Negro’ Fontanarrosa and Eduardo Galeano.

Villoro stressed that Athletic, “a unique club”, has a “unique” festival such as ‘Thinking Football’, which in the last two editions has merged with that of ‘Letras y Fútbol’, another cultural initiative promoted by the Foundation Athletic, forced by the pandemic.