Vin Diesel took to social media a few hours ago to ask Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in Fast and furious 10. Although the publication already has more than a million likes, some fans of the saga lash out at Diesel for using Paul Walker’s name in the plea, apparently operating a method of manipulation and hypocrisy. Although some applaud the gesture of Vin For showing his friendship to Johnson through networks, others believe that he takes advantage of the situation to place the actor in a vulnerable position.

Do not miss: Family comes first: Paul Walker’s daughter married and was handed over by Vin Diesel at the ceremony

It has long been known that Vin Diesel and Dwayne johnson They didn’t have the best relationship a few years ago. In 2016, following the filming of Fast and Furious 5in Control – 78%, Johnson posted a crude message about his partner: “My female co-stars are always amazing and I love them. However, my male co-stars are a different story. Some behave like firm men and true professionals, while others do not. ” The above was a clear hint to Diesel, with whom he had frictions on set: “Those who don’t are too dumb to do anything about it anyway. When you see this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legitimately boiling, you’re right. “

Things seem to have improved between the two, however, Johnson declared to Vanity Fair a few weeks ago that they are definitely opposites: “[Somos] philosophically two different people, and we approach the business of filmmaking in two very different ways. It is the philosophy of going to work every day. Looking at everyone as equal partners. ” But even if you have little similar features, Vin Diesel wants to Dwayne back as Hobbs and wrote so on his Instagram profile.

We invite you to read: Dwayne Johnson says Hobbs & Shaw sequel will be the antithesis of Fast & Furious

My little brother Dwayne … the time has come. The world awaits the end of Fast 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that passes and you do not send good wishes … but the time has come. The legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Pablo [Paul Walker]. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best conclusion with film ten! I say this with love … you must introduce yourself, do not leave the franchise inactive, you have a very important role to play. Hobbs cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.

Fast and furious 10 opens on April 7, 2023. Will we see Dwayne johnson like Hobbs in that installment? Here we present a series of tweets that took the publication of Vin Diesel.

I swear if The Rock accepts that Vin Diese proposal, I’m going to freak out! I hate how fake it was, daring to speak about family, lying snake! The deal is done fast, the franchise sucks right now, it hasn’t been good since Fast 5.

I swear if @TheRock accepts that mitchel bade ass @vindiesel proposal I’m gonna lose it !!! I hate how fake that was and bringing in family you lying snake !!! The deal is done fast franchise sucks now hasnt been good since fast 5 – T. WESLEY (@POPPAHATZ) November 8, 2021

If Vin Diesel really wanted The Rock to return to the Fast and Furious franchise, he shouldn’t be treating him as a ‘little brother’ in public when they’re currently fighting.

If Vin Diesel really wanted The Rock back in the Fast and Furious franchise he shouldn’t be “little bro’n” him in public when they currently beefing – Costa bell (@ Costabell1) November 8, 2021

Without Paul Walker to humanize and control him, Vin Diesel’s ego is ruining his own franchise. Whether he never loses a fight on screen or his micromanagement produces, he has protected himself from any constructive criticism.

Without Paul Walker to humanize and rein him in, Vin Diesel’s ego is ruining his own franchise. Whether it’s never losing an onscreen fight or his micromanage producing, he’s walled himself off from any constructive criticism. https://t.co/tE7kEyJsP6 – It Was A Sh * t Show (@ItWasAShtShow) November 8, 2021

‘I was going to keep my promise to Pablo’, do you mean Paul Walker? Shakespeare WISH this kind of drama had occurred to him.

“I was going to fulfill my promise to pablo” does he mean PAUL WALKER? shakespeare WISHES he came up with this kind of drama https://t.co/liV1aVnSYc – pass or play? 🎀 (@ 3_erinyes) November 8, 2021

He is using as 100% emotional manipulation: ‘Little brother’, that is, ‘I’m better’; ‘Pablo / Paul Walker’, that is, tactic of blame; ‘Nobody else can play Hobbs,’ that is, denial. It doesn’t really say that Dwayne is a good addition. Classic.

It is 100% coming off as emotional manipulation “Little brother” – I am better

“Pablo / Paul Walker” – guilt tactic

“No one else can play hobbs” – non affirmation. Doesn’t actually say he is a good addition. Classic. – Rogue Roush (I can post about Deathloop here) (@ BryanRoush115) November 8, 2021

It seems that Vin Diesel realized that he (and the entire FAST & FURIOUS franchise) needs The Rock more than The Rock needs him. And Vin mentioning Paul Walker in his post stinks of desperation.

Looks like Vin Diesel realized that he (and the whole FAST & FURIOUS franchise) needs The Rock more than The Rock needs him. And Vin bringing up Paul Walker in his post just reeks of desperation. https://t.co/8FvoKEWiY6 pic.twitter.com/zv3pibsxU7 – hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) November 7, 2021

Vin Diesel using the name Paul Walker to embarrass Dwayne Johnson and make FAST 10 is super low even for him. That guy is a certified lunatic and he just needs to shut up and realize that people don’t like working with him.

Vin Diesel using Paul Walker’s name to shame Dwayne Johnson into doing FAST 10, is super low even for him. That dude is a certified lunatic and needs to just shut the fuck up and realize people don’t like working with him. – Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) November 7, 2021

You may also be interested in: James Bond will have a new trilogy of books and will include diversity and feminist perspective