Maverick Viñales will ride the Aprilia again this weekend in Misano after being absent from the GP of the Americas. The pilot from Roses, very affected by the fatal accident suffered by his cousin Dean Berta Viñales, 15 years old, at the Jerez circuit, flew to Austin, but once there he decided to set out on the way back home with the permission of his team. Three weeks later, Maverick will reappear at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which takes place on a circuit that brings him good feelings.

“Running again in Misano is special for me. This is where I tried the RS-GP for the first time and started my relationship with Aprilia & rdquor ;, explains Viñales, who split from Yamaha last summer and took his first test with Aprilia at the end of August, debuting with Noale’s bike at the Aragon Grand Prix on September 12. At MotorLand, Mack finished 18th and at the San Marino Grand Prix, he progressed to 13th. Now, after skipping the Austin race, he hopes to keep improving at Misano.

“The temperatures will be lower than in the first round on this track, a factor that I want to take advantage of because it will allow me to use a softer tire compound at the front,” he argues. “I can’t wait to get back on the bike to continue our growth. We have a lot of potential and a lot to try to build our performance lap after lap & rdquor ;, he says Viñales.

For its part, Aleix Espargaró assures that “I arrive at Misano with very positive feelings since during the first race and, above all, in the tests that followed, we took important steps forward, improving all the characteristics of the RS-GP. We had time to regain energy afterwards. of the Austin Grand Prix and I am prepared to face this end of the season in the best possible way. “

In addition to Viñales and Aleix Espargaró, the title drivers, Aprilia will present a third RS-GP this weekend with the test driver Lorenzo Savadori, who precisely had to give up his seat to Maverick.

“Lorenzo is recovering well from the injury he suffered at the Austrian GP, ​​which turned out to be more problematic than expected, and this weekend he will resume his development work with the Test Team, with an eye on performance in the race. which will be his home race & rdquor ;, explains the Aprilia statement