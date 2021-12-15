A New Chapter of Hawkeye – 87% arrived on the Disney Plus platform this Wednesday, December 16, and fans lost their minds. The new installment of the series produced by Marvel Studios included the appearance of a character that fans had been waiting for a long time. We are talking about Kingpin, the comic book villain who became popular thanks to the Daredevil series – 93% on Netflix and it was brilliantly portrayed by Vincent D’Onofrio. After a huge vow of silence, the 62-year-old actor finally speaks openly on the subject.

Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk stood out in the Netflix series for his superb antagonism. When the company canceled the series, there were not a few fans who gave themselves fully to the recovery of the character through requests and campaigns on social networks. Daredevil – 93% forever marked fans of the genre and Marvel Studios was required to give their characters a second chance … and it did. A few days ago Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox as the MCU’s Daredevil and now Kingpin is back thanks to Hawkeye. D’Onofrio shared a related post a few hours ago and the public is delighted.

When I was a boy …

When I was a boy … pic.twitter.com/3iRk6OO6c6 – Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 15, 2021

Although it doesn’t say much, adding that image of Hawkeye in which the Kingpin’s silhouette is admired is enough to know that Vincent he’s delighted to be back in the Marvel business. The actor did everything in his power to return to character and Kevin Feige he recognized his potential as a villain. The results are on the table and only time will tell us what Kingpin has to offer in the MCU, we hope he puts the heroes to the test in a satisfactory way.

It is necessary to remember that the Netflix contract with Daredevil It ended in November 2018: the company agreed that the character could not be used by any other audiovisual medium for 24 months, a period that ended long ago and that left Disney in an excellent position to return to the popular figures. Daredevil delivered memorable heroes and villains that deserved a new adaptation outside of the streaming giant, and Marvel Studios has made it happen.

It is worth mentioning that the appearance of Kingpin in the most recent chapter of Hawkeye It is very, very short, just a glimpse of an image that Kate Bishop keeps on her cell phone, but it was enough to make the public go crazy. Now we only have to wait until next week to find out what the direct intervention of the character will be like in the adventures of Clint Barton and Kate, will Marvel Studios dare to place him in a project for the big screen? We hope it is.

Hawkeye It represents the fourth live-action project of Marvel Studios in the Disney Plus service and things have gone very well for the company in recent months. On the other hand, the boom of his new films also started recently and right now we can already enjoy Spider-Man: No Road Home – 90% on the billboard, an adventure that is fascinating those who have already had the opportunity to see it, since [spoiler] one of the greatest wishes in the entire MCU has been fulfilled. The public that loves Spider-Man await a couple of hours charged with strong emotions.

