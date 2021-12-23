Hawkeye may – 87% did not have the same rating numbers as the other Marvel series on Disney +, but it definitely left us with a very interesting ending that is already creating many theories among fans. From the penultimate episode we confirmed the return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, but the closing of the story changed our expectations about what we know about the villain. The actor first appeared as Kingpin in the Daredevil series – 98% and since then most of the followers have asked that he be part of the UCM, but some feared that doing so would lose the more mature and violent essence that came from the Netflix show.

In the last chapter of HawkeyeKate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) fought hand-to-hand against the Kingpin to save her mother. Of course, we all know that this enemy is physically very strong and it is difficult to cause him injury and pain. In the end, the young woman does not manage to completely defeat him, but she does neutralize him long enough. Almost immediately we learn that the character escaped and what seemed to be a hint of another season or a mysterious future for the villain became the biggest surprise of the plot when Echo (Alaqua Cox) did justice by his own hand and shot him. point blank.

There are many things that can be analyzed at this moment. For starters, we don’t technically see a dead Kingpin. The camera zooms out and we only hear the shot. Also, neither Clint (Jeremy Renner) nor Kate mention anything about it, and it is clear that his death would make the news. Comic book connoisseurs also know that the character is very tough and it is not the first time he has been shot and survives. That being said, you can’t forget that Threw out will have his own series and it is possible that Kingpin is his main enemy and Hawkeye it was just an introduction to the relationship between the two.

Despite all these points, fans can’t help but wonder if this is the ultimate end for the character who ultimately served as fan service. That is why multiverse theories began to be applied here, with some claiming that this version of Kingpin, although it looks the same, is not the same as the series of Daredevil. To clarify (or not) that point, D’Onofrio himself spoke about it.

When the Netflix series were canceled, it was said that they were not part of the MCU canon. However, this occurred in a context where the brand did not expect fans to remain so loyal to these characters. Charlie Cox’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% is also proof that they should be part of the same world. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Vincent D’Onofrio explained that he played Kingpin the same way he did for Daredevil:

He is a difficult character to play because much of it is based on the pain of his childhood. Once I reconnected with the way I interpreted it [en Daredevil], what were the events in his life, and I stuck to the emotional aspects of the character, everything was fine, I was ready to go. I know we were going to hook up with the same guy. It’s difficult to connect all the dots, but they connected as many as they could and he lost a bit of his power due to the Blip. But the idea was to bring him to Hawkeye and have him be the same character that he was in the previous show, and play him the same.

Although viewers were left with many doubts, it seems that the appearance of Kingpin was better planned than they think. Although the actor does not explain in detail these new elements that they integrated for the character, it is clear that it was something that was discussed to develop the story, so there is still much to discover about him.

To further fuel the theories, the actor explained that he does not know if he will return for another project, but that he is willing to do so. At this point we already know that we should not believe anything they say or affirm because it is evident that they know very well if they will return or not. In fact, recently Charlie cox He confirmed that for years he knew that he would continue to give life to Daredevil although he always denied it and said he was as clueless and hopeful as everyone. Perhaps when more information about the series of Threw out several of these points are cleared up and let’s see the Kingpin in action again.

