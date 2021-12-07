The great news recently broke that Charlie Cox, the actor who played Matt Murdock for three seasons on the hit Netflix series Daredevil – 98% will continue to bring that character to life in any future appearance within the MCU. This information was given by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, in an interview done as part of the tour with the press of the film Spider-Man: No Road Home. Fans of the lawyer series are happy with the return of Cox, and this celebration joins another star of Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio (Kingpin), as the actor assures that Charlie cox He fully deserves to be the one to play the vigilante demon.

On Monday, December 6, D’Onofrio published through his Twitter account a message of support for Charlie cox, in which he expressed his happiness at the news and added some words that praised the acting capacity of the interpreter and the human quality he possesses. Then we leave you the Tweet of D’Onofrio:

I’m so happy for Charlie Cox, he really deserves it. He is a great actor and a wonderful guy. He put so much into playing Daredevil in a unique way. I love this news. #NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy

He’s a great actor and a wonderful guy. He put so much into playing DareDevil in such a unique way. Love this news. #NoFearNoGreedNoEnvy https://t.co/rPxyAKH47a – Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 6, 2021

Although the same head of Marvel Studios has already confirmed the return of the actor in the role, he refused to say when and where we would see Daredevil again on screen. Feige did not add more information about the appearance of Cox in the MCU, and it probably won’t reveal anything as it might ruin a big surprise. Last Sunday, said producer shared the following words for CinemaBlend:

If we include Daredevil in future projects, yes, Charlie Cox, he would be the actor who plays Daredevil. Where we will see it, how we will see it, when we will see it, that remains to be seen.

There is no official information about the circumstances of Matt Murdock’s return, however, there are rumors that we will see Cox on Spider-Man: No Way Home, but none of this is certain, because neither Feige nor Sony have commented on the matter. Own Cox He’s been reluctant to make any statements on the subject, suggesting that he doesn’t want to spoil any potential reveal Marvel has in mind.

In addition to speculation surrounding Charlie cox, in the network already circulates the rumor that D’Onofrio He will also return to the MCU as Kingpin, Daredevil’s enemy. In an interview with CoomicBook last year, the actor revealed that this was for him a very special role with which he felt a great connection, he expressed that he felt he owned the role:

I feel very close to that character. I have to say, I feel like that character is mine and it’s only because I played him during those three seasons and was very close to him. I feel very close to that character just because of nostalgia and I connected with him through my performance. So I think any offer to play him again would be … I would definitely see him in a very good light.

Remember all the seasons of Daredevil They are available right now on Netflix for you to enjoy, also don’t forget that next December 15 it hits theaters Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which maybe, if we’re lucky, we’ll see Daredevil cross paths with Spider-Man.

