Marvel and Disney have been on a roll when it comes to movies, character development, and storytelling. The success of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 92% is another testament to the fact that the formula of “recycling” characters and actors is working. Recently, Hawkeye – 87%, the last Marvel Cinematic Universe series to air on Disney Plus concluded its first season and not only paved the way for the future, but also introduced or reintroduced to the world and the franchise Kingpin, the notorious villain who debuted. in Daredevil.

The passage of this crime lord did not leave Netflix viewers indifferent, who agree that the interpretation of Vincent D’Onofrio in the role is one of the best in all the adaptations that have been made of the comics of the famous publisher. With each episode of the series in charge of Marvel Television, and not Marvel Studios, there were many more people who admired the evil and coldness of Wilson Fisk on the small screen. His hand-to-hand fight against the Fearless Man, played by Charlie Cox, is still one of the most talked about issues since he first appeared on television and it reached a point where it seemed like seeing something again as that would not be possible due to a conflict related to the rights of the character.

After passing through the streaming giant, the studio had to wait a certain time to be able to recover the heroes and villains of all the series released on that platform. The wait was relatively short and the audience was surprised when they saw Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home despite the fact that many, many leaks assumed that he would appear alongside Spider-Man in one scene. Nor did you have to wait that long to see the Kingpin himself return within the series Hawkeye.

Since then, Vincent D’Onofrio has given several interviews to talk about his role in the recent MCU series and addressed a particular topic that has raised several complaints among fans: the “remarkable” increase in Kingpin’s strength seen in the series. His appearance as the criminal mastermind marked the return of the actor and character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since season 3 of Daredevil which premiered in 2018, and although his performance is still fresh in the memory of the public, there are those who assure that the franchise has given him a considerable increase in strength.

In his visit to Comic Book’s ComicBook Nation podcast, he said that for his point of view he is still the same Kingpin from the Daredevil series and that we can see that he has the same strength when he returns to watch the episodes (via Heroic Hollywood).

You know, I learned recently, a couple of fans, they were very excited about that, they were commenting on the strength that I have. ‘Cause I’m tossing Kate [Bishop] and those things. But, I totally forgot. I just saw a clip on Twitter of Charlie [Cox] and me fighting in the first season of [Stephen] DeKnight. Obviously, he is an incredible director. He helped develop the character of Wilson Fisk.

There’s a scene we shot in an alley, on a street in Brooklyn, where I literally throw Daredevil (Charlie) into the air. I pick it up and throw it 15 feet into a trash can. I do a couple of times in that fight. It’s no different, it really isn’t, so I keep saying it’s the same Fisk that was in Daredevil. It’s the same canon, but people get confused about things. I get it.

What the actor says makes a lot of sense and perhaps, after all, Marvel fans have somewhat forgotten the episodes that can be seen again on Netflix, as if to clarify. Likewise, who has the last words is Kevin Feige, the producer of the MCU, so everything will depend on his word.

