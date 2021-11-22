11/22/2021 at 10:53 CET

.

Slovenian Slavko Vincic He has been appointed to direct the Atlético de Madrid-Milan match on Wednesday, corresponding to the fifth day of the Champions League, while Sheriff Tiraspol-Real Madrid will be refereed by the Polish Szymon Marciniak.

Vincic, who will turn 42 on Thursday, will be assisted in the bands by his compatriots Tomaz Klancnik and Andraz Kovacic; the fourth official will be Nejc Kajtazovic; and in the VAR will be the Dutch Pol van boekel and Jochem Kamphuis.

The Maribor referee, international since 2010, has once led each team, Milan on March 11 in the draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford (1-1), and Atlético on November 25 of the year. last against Lokomotiv Moscow, a match that ended with a 0-0 draw.

Marciniak will arbitrate in Tiraspol with Pawe & lstrok; Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz as linesmen, Tomasz Musia & lstrok; as fourth official, and with Tomasz Kwiatkowski and Krzysztof Jakubik in the VAR.

Marciniak, 40 years old and international since 2011, was in charge of directing the recent transcendental Greece-Spain meeting, in which the group of Luis Enrique Martinez he won 0-1 and headed his qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The last Spanish club he managed was Atlético de Madrid in the 2019/20 Champions League quarterfinals. The rojiblanco team lost 2-1 at Jose Alvalade in Lisbon to RB Leipzig. Dani Olmo opened the account for the German team.

Among other matches refereed to Spanish teams, the 2018 European Super Cup, played in Tallinn, also stands out, in which Atlético de Madrid beat Real Madrid after extra time (4-2), a match in which the account closed Koke Resurrection, also cited for this occasion by Luis Enrique.

He also led Real Madrid in the victory over Roma (2-0) in March 2016, the draw against Borussia Dortmund (2-2) in December of that year and against Tottenham (1-1) in March of 2018.

On the other hand, the Sporting-Borussia Dortmund match will be arbitrated by the Madrid native Carlos del Cerro Grande, assisted in the bands by Juan Carlos Yuste and Roberto Alonso Fernández. César Soto Grado will be the fourth official and in the VAR will be Juan Martinez Munuera and Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.