

Vinicius Jr. was very close to playing for Real Madrid.

Before becoming one of the jewels of Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr. was about to sign for FC Barcelona. However, a betrayal of the Brazilian’s representative prevented the operation from being executed in 2017.

This week, the SER string revealed some WhatsApp messages in which Federico Pena, representative of Vinicius, betrays his friend Andre Cury, then responsible for the signings of Barcelona in the South American market.

“I want to make it clear to you that the decision of what Vinicius does is in your hands. I will do what you want; I have the power to manipulate everyone in this case, and I will do it according to your will ”, is the first part of the extensive message that Pena sent.

Why didn’t Vinicius come to Barcelona?

Nevertheless, the Brazilian businessman twisted the operation at the last minute. In his opinion, it would be more convenient for the agent to Vinicius will play at the Santiago Bernabéu, in view of the commissions that he was going to receive.

“I am writing to tell you that I would rather Vinicius out to Real Madrid. The player will be in the shadow of Neymar, who is in the shadow of Messi. With Vinicius in Madrid we would have the opportunity to dominate the two biggest clubs in the world ”, he explained. Penalty to Cury.

The representative of the extreme affirmed: “Look, How many players has Jorge Mendes placed in Madrid since Cristiano is here? How many players did Figer get into Madrid with Robinho? Even Mino Raiola at United. This is the most common thing in the world ”.

“Barcelona is a better city than Madrid”

Presumably, Pena was not convinced by the dynamic that the player would have in Barcelona, ​​despite considering it a better city than Madrid. In this sense, the Catalan leader felt betrayed.

“Could it be that this change Vinicius’s life? I do not know. Maybe it has more economic impact for us than for the athlete. Think and talk tomorrow ”, concluded the Brazilian representative.

