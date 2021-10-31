10/31/2021 at 08:15 CET

The Real Madrid striker, Vinícius Junior, was key again for Carlo Ancelotti in the hard-fought victory (1-2) over Elche at the Martínez Valero on the 11th day of LaLiga. He scored a double and increased his figures to seven goals and three assists in this 2021/11 edition in just 11 games. They are nine goals and five assists between all competitions, only surpassed by Benzema.

The Brazilian, who has been the most transcendental player of the white team in the last three days of LaLiga, he has already surpassed the scoring record of his two previous league seasons: in the 2019/20 and 2020/21 editions he added six goals in 64 games. Together with Karim Benzema, he forms one of the most lethal pairs in the Spanish championship and in the five major leagues.

The former Flamengo and former Olympique Lyon, in fact, maintain Real Madrid as provisional leader of LaLiga as the two most decisive players in the offensive phase: between the two they add 20 goals of the 33 scored by the team (60% of participation). The Brazilian has nine goals and five assists, while the French goes up to 11 goals and eight assists in all competitions.

Real Madrid save the furniture against Elche

The whites showed a gray version in their visit to Martínez Valero: Elche cut distances with five minutes remaining with a goal from Pere Milla and put Carlo Ancelotti’s team on the ropes, who suffered to take the three points. Vinícius opened the scoring after the 20th minute and scored the second around 80 for Real Madrid to take the lead in the absence of the Real Sociedad game.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team put an end to a streak of five points out of the last 12 possible with an important away victory: the Whites have signed two consecutive victories away from home after losing surprisingly to RCD Espanyol just before the second national team break and regained the lead provisionally.