10/27/2021 at 1:53 AM CEST

Did Vinicius Jr cry with Barça 6-1 against PSG? The bad tongues, specifically the scout of the Barça André Cury, defends that this happened. That the current idol of Real Madrid is not so Madridista when the shield is pointed out. Gerard Piqué, a week before, started this theory in a meeting with Ibai Llanos, pointing out that Vini was as much a culé as Joan Gaspart. We do not know if this story is true or a lie, but below we can show you some players who played for Real Madrid and who really supported Barça and vice versa.

ISCO ALARCÓN

An image of the man from Malaga dressed in a yellow Barça shirt circulates on the networks. Bad signal. If also everyone knows that your dog is called Messi, the thing looks white and in the bottle. The midfielder is one of those players who may have changed his concept over time, but when he played for Valencia he came to admit that he was “anti-Madrid” and from Barça? The clues lead us to think so.

ANDRES INIESTA

Nothing like the innocence of a child to know what team it really is. The manchego, before a youth tournament, spoke to television and made the mistake of confessing that he was a Madridista. That phrase has haunted him for a long time, but it is also true that whites have tried to sign him on several occasions, remaining the closest in 2006 when some white presidential candidates leaked that they had done it.

LUKA MODRIC

“I’m excited to play for Barça. I’ll do everything I can to make the dream come true.” These words of the Croatian in 2008 tell us that his wish was close to coming true. The culés, with Xavi and Iniesta as untouchables, never probed a signing that changed the life of Real Madrid in 2012. Lukita is now a Madridista, but in his early years he was tempted to sign for the eternal rival.

NEYMAR

The Brazilian was in the Real Madrid quarry, although unofficially, before arriving at Barcelona. The newspaper library has allowed us to rescue an interview of the joint PSG crack with Coutinho -now at Barça- admitting both that they wanted to sign for the white club because “he is the best in the world.” Both grew up they admired the Madrid of the ‘galacticos’ with Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos as banners.

ÖZIL

More newspaper library for the list. In 2009, the German midfielder offered himself to the culé club in this way, a year before joining Real Madrid. “I have been a Barça fan since I was little. They are a team that fascinates me. Playing for Barcelona has always been my dream. And I hope to do it one day.” The good Mesut, it must be said, has never been able to contain his thoughts, although these words did not deprive him of ovations from the Bernabéu.

MEMPHIS DEPAY

The galactic signing of Barça left some surprising statements during his stay at Olympique de Lyon when he was trying to revive his career after failing at United. “I think I’m going to play for Real Madrid. It’s my goal. Only God knows that, he helps me,” he said. At the moment, Memphis has a contract for a season and a half more with a Barça that signed him for free. Who knows where it will be in 2024.