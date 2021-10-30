10/30/2021 at 10:06 AM CEST

The end of Real Madrid, Vinícius Junior, is one of the proper names of Carlo Ancelotti’s second stage at the white club. His accuracy in the auction has improved considerably compared to previous seasons and his impact on the game is total. He has formed a deadly duo with Karim Benzema and has recorded seven goals and five assists in all competitions.

The Brazilian, who was one of the great protagonists in El Clásico against FC Barcelona with endless dribbling attempts, He completed another great performance against Osasuna marked by an unusual ability to pass: he hit a total of 64 in 71 attempts in what is his best record since arriving in the Spanish capital in a total of 131 games.

The former Flamengo has conditioned the entire offensive network of Real Madrid at this start of the campaign with his imbalance on the left wing and is one of the fittest players in LaLiga. Together with Karim Benzema, 58% of the team’s goals have been scored: 18 of the 31 goals scored so far bear his individual signature.

Real Madrid, to consolidate in LaLiga

The white team faces Elche de Fran Escribá at the Martínez Valero on the 12th day of LaLiga with emergencies after the unexpected setback (0-0) against Osasuna on the last date. The team did not make a good victory against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou and remains second with 21 points out of 30 possible, the same as Sevilla and Real Betis and two less than Real Sociedad, which is at the top of the table.

Those of Carlo Ancelotti have left some shadows at this start of the season and have missed unexpected points against Levante, Espanyol, Villarreal or Osasuna, something that leaves him without the possibility of being the leader alone if he scores three points in his postponed match against Athletic Club: Real Sociedad prevails in the leading group with a more than positive start.