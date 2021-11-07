11/07/2021

The forwards of Real Madrid, Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior, form one of the most fit pairs of European football. The French (10) and the Brazilian (7) add a total of 17 goals in what we have been in LaLiga and are the second highest scorer in European football: only that of Bayern, formed by Robert Lewandowski (13) and Serge Gnabry (6), add more goals (19).

The Frenchman, who has recently renewed with the club until June 30, 2023, is experiencing one of the sweetest moments of his career: he has 14 goals and eight assists in a total of 15 games between all competitions. The statistics are clear: this season 2021/22 adds a goal every 94 minutes and is the main offensive reference of Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

17 – @Benzema (10) and @vinijr (7) add 17 goals in @LaLiga this season, a figure that in the five major European leagues only surpasses the pair of @FCBayernES (19 – Robert Lewandowski (13) and Serge Gnabry ( 6)). Gunpowder. pic.twitter.com/K4FpMwNGtb – OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 6, 2021

The Brazilian, for his part, has definitively established himself at Real Madrid. To his electricity and overflow he has added a great capacity for definition, something that makes him a total footballer this season: he has nine goals and seven assists between all competitions. His impact on the game is total and together with Karim Benzema he has become an important figure in the Italian coach’s system.

Real Madrid did not fail against Rayo Vallecano

Carlo Ancelotti’s team won, not without suffering, Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabéu and has been provisionally leader and in the absence of what Real Sociedad does in their match against CA Osasuna. The whites add 27 points out of 16 possible and add a total of four consecutive games without losing in LaLiga with 10 points from the last 12.

Those of the capital prevailed with the goals of Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema and have done their homework before the third break for national teams. Precisely the Frenchman, together with the Brazilian Vinícius Júnior, is one of the most transcendental players in LaLiga this season.