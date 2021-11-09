11/09/2021 at 18:34 CET

The left-handed winger of Real Madrid, Vinícius Junior, has become the Latin American player with the greatest increase (€ 10M) in its market value this 2021/22 season. Currently, the striker has an economic cost of 50 million euros, although he is not yet part of the top 10 most valuable Latin American players.

The Brazilian, who is one of the fittest players in the Spanish championship, he has a total of nine goals and seven assists so far this season and is one of the most decisive players on Carlo Ancelotti’s board at the Santiago Bernabéu. In addition to his electricity and overflow, the player has noticeably improved his definition in front of goal: 39% of his goals as a member of the Real Madrid first team squad have been in this 2021/22.

The former Flamengo player (€ 50M) is currently the 12th player in the ranking with the highest market value, where Neymar, Messi and Marquinhos are the ones who take the podium. The list is configured by: Richarlison (€ 55M), Alisson (€ 60M), Fabinho (€ 60M), José María Giménez (€ 60M), Gabriel Jesús (€ 60M), Fede Valverde (€ 65M), Casemiro (€ 70M), Marquinhos (€ 75M ), Leo Messi (€ 80M) and Neymar (€ 100M).

A lethal duo with Karim Benzema

Vinícius left Flamengo with a value of 30 million euros and reached its peak value in February 2019, when it increased to 70M €. Since then he has lived in a permanent swing, in line with his performance at Real Madrid, and his real value has moved between 40 and 50 million euros in the last two years. Since January 2021 it has increased a total of 10 million euros and its current value remains at € 50M.

The attacker sets up a lethal duo with Karim Benzema, who is also going through one of the sweetest moments of his sporting career– Record 14 goals and eight assists in 15 games this 2021/22 season. Both have added 17 goals in LaLiga and are the second highest-scoring pair in the five major leagues behind Lewandowski and Gnabry (19)..