Violent lightning that struck a tree caused the creation of a new mineral that had only been seen in meteorites

While hundreds of scientists focus their gaze on investigating the depths of the cosmos, many others focus on discovering the millions of mysteries that our planet continues to hide. We think we know all the minerals that inhabit the world we inhabit, but a common phenomenon in our skies has caused the creation of a new material never seen before on this surface.

The violent energy of an electrical discharge that fell on a tree in Florida, United States, caused the creation of a material that had only been seen in meteorites, in space. This new matter is a kind of phosphor. The scientists behind this discovery say it could be part of a new family of minerals.

The place Very interesting gives credit for this discovery to experts from the University of South Florida (USF). The lightning (and the new material) was recorded in the Florida town of New Port Richey.

“We have never seen this material occur naturally on Earth; similar minerals can be found in meteorites and in space, but we have never seen this exact material anywhere,” said Matthew Pasek, a USF geoscientist in his study published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment.

What good is this to us?

According to the explanation of the experts, having discovered this new material is important because it is possible to analyze how phenomena with a large energetic charge trigger new chemical reactions. So, even if they have not yet found the utility of this mineral, experiments can be started to create new materials.

In addition, it is important since it is a mineral that had never been seen naturally on Earth, but it had been recorded in space.

“In humid environments, such as in Florida, iron often builds up and becomes embedded in tree roots. In this case, the lightning not only burned iron from the roots of the tree, but also carbon naturally found in the tree,” Pasek said.

This phenomenon generated a kind of ‘metal globe’ that contained within it a colorful and crystalline element. “It was with something metallic with phosphorus in an oxidation state. We had never seen it,” they said.

“Our research may reveal that other forms of reduced minerals are plausible and many could have been important in the development of life on Earth,” they added.

They tried to replicate it by executing large energy discharges, emulating lightning. But so far they have not been successful in the tests carried out.