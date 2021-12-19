12/19/2021

Anxo Martinez

Pablo Vioque Izquierdo, Don Pablo, was the first “narcoabogado & rdquor; Spanish who achieved notoriety. In his glory years he was one of the most powerful men in the Rías Baixas; He handled the strings of the Chamber of Commerce and the Popular Alliance group in Vilagarcía, and he was the trusted man of the most elusive tobacco smugglers, later converted to cocaine. The figure of Vioque is also closely linked to the murder of José Manuel Vilas, considered as the first settling of accounts of drug trafficking in the estuaries.

The smuggling world in Galicia was full of hunger-smart guys. They had business intuition and the courage to indulge in the unforeseen events of an activity as lucrative as it is dangerous. But they lacked someone who knew how to navigate the corridors of the courts, who had the necessary contacts to rub shoulders with the chiefs of the time. For this reason, the appearance on the scene of Pablo Vioque It was celebrated with jubilation by many of the historic Arousano cigar makers. The Extremaduran lawyer was the Machiavellian brain they needed to get out of the trouble in which, inevitably, they would find themselves sooner or later.

Pablo Vioque Left was born in Cáceres in 1956, in the bosom of a wealthy family. His father was a lawyer and representative of important business houses. But things did not always go well between father and son, and Pablo ended up going to Murcia to study law. He was good at studying and at the age of 22 he was already working as a lawyer. His arrival in Vilagarcía de Arousa (Pontevedra) occurred in the mid-1970s. It came from the hand of his brother-in-law, then secretary of the Chamber of Commerce of this Galician city, and his professional promotion would be meteoric.

Vioque, first of all, in his time as Secretary General of the Vilagarcía Chamber of Commerce. | JOSE LUIZ OUBINA

Life smiled at Pablo Vioque. In 1980 he became secretary of the Chamber of Commerce and the position became a springboard from which he promoted dozens of projects, many of them somewhat obscure: industrial estates, trade shows, housing developments, and even a shopping center. … He saw that he spread his alliances like tentacles and even dared politics. Affiliated to the Popular Alliance of Manuel Fraga, came to control the party in Vilagarcía. Don Pablo, as he was known to many, was admired and feared in almost equal parts.

At that time, the Rías Baixas had become the great gateway for tobacco smuggling in Spain, and some of the “señor do fume & rdquor; They relied on Vioque’s talents as a shyster and on his aura as a man with influences, always necessary to corrupt wills. That is why historical smugglers such as Luis Falcón, Laureano Oubiña and Manuel Carballo.

The power of first “narcoabogado & rdquor; from the Arousa estuary it was getting gigantic. He did whatever he wanted in the Chamber of Commerce and in the Vilagarcía party – he joined numerous smugglers in the training, whose membership of Fraga’s party still stings today – and began to planning the future of drug trafficking in Galicia: Why not import the organizational model of the mafia families in Sicily or New York, creating an entity in which all clans are represented and where the work is divided and any skirmishes that may occur between them are resolved? It would be called “The Commission & rdquor ;, and he would be at the top of the pyramid, as judge and the ultimate brain of the organization. But his luck had an expiration date.

The reckoning

The German ship Dobell was transporting two tons of cocaine bound for Cedeira (in northern Galicia), but the operation failed, and only 500 kilos were saved. The Galician drug traffickers assured the Colombians that everything had been lost, but they did not believe it.

This is the starting point of the one you are considered as the first settlement of accounts related to Galician drug trafficking. On March 17, 1992, two arousanos, the vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, Luis Jueguen Vilas, and his cousin, the treasurer of the same entity, Jose Manuel Vilas Martinez, they met two South American men in the garden of La Mota, in Benavente (Zamora). The meeting ended in blood.

It was a quarter to five in the afternoon when one of the alleged hitmen shot Vilas Martínez three times, who died hours later in a hospital in León. His cousin fled in terror and arrived in Galicia alive. That incident somehow marked the plummeting of Pablo VioqueAnd there were many who reproached him for having sent two emissaries to the Benavente meeting instead of having the courage to go personally. “My husband was taken to the slaughterhouse & rdquor ;, years later the widow of the murdered in the trial against Vioque for the drug of the“ Dobell & rdquor ;, would declare, the alleged trigger of the reckoning.

On the left, Luis Jueguen. On the right, José Manuel Vilas. |

Tired of his excesses, the president of the Vilagarcía Chamber of Commerce, José Vilas Villanueva, turned to Manuel Fraga for help to retire the controversial lawyer. Months later, the Vilagarcía City Council approved a motion requesting the disapproval of Vioque and requesting that he be removed from the post. Against this background, on July 4, 1995, Fraga ordered the intervention of the Chamber, appointed a manager and dismissed Vioque.

A few days later, the manager revealed a whole string of irregularities. “It is a war of the PP & rdquor; dossiers, the lawyer took cover, ready to defend himself and wash his image until the last minute. It was of little use to him. Began to feel that everyone treated him like a plague, and ended up running away of Galicia that he had endeavored to convert into Sicily.

“Tip & rdquor; to Garzón

An archive image of Judge Baltasar Garzón. | Crossbowmen

Manuel Vazquez Piturro He was hurt with Don Pablo because he had thrown him in jail. So in 1997 he knocked on the door of Magistrate Baltasar Garzón’s office and told his version of the shipment of the “Dobell & rdquor ;. The head of the Galician organization had been Vioque. The lawyer was arrested in March at the Cáceres family home.

Six years later He was tried, and sentenced to 18 years in prison. The once brilliant lawyer, politician and businessman could already be called a drug trafficker without ambiguity.

Once in prison, Vioque remained Vioque. An ex-Ecuadorian military officer, a Civil Guard confidant, told the agents that a Venezuelan thug who was Vioque’s yard companion in jail he had commissioned the murder of the drug prosecutor Javier Zaragoza. The Supreme Court confirmed in 2007 the sentence of seven and a half years in prison for those events that the National High Court had imposed on the increasingly sinking and decadent lawyer.

Archive image of former drug prosecutor Javier Zaragoza. | BERNABE / VICTOR ESPINO

Of having served all his sentences, Vioque would have been released from jail in 2020. But he did it much earlier, in 2007. Suffering from cancer, the Justice granted him the third degree for “humanitarian reasons”. He passed away in Madrid on December 14, 2008, far from the personal glory he had dreamed of.