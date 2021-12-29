In this Christmas and New Year’s season, Many people want to spend it with their relatives, but not everyone has that opportunity, as happened to a young man identified as Luis, who shared his annoyance on his Twitter account, after his boss denied him 17 days of vacation, so he decided to resign.

“My boss has just told me that 17 days of vacation are too much, that I can’t help but 10”The young Venezuelan wrote on his Twitter account where he is identified with the user @Xere_lac.

He explained that his annoyance is greater because he works every day, that is, from Monday to Sunday, and they denied him his vacation days.

“It should be noted that since I work 7 days a week, there are only 10 continuous days of vacation”, he commented in the text.

And not only that, he indicated that his boss does not pay him vacations, so he said that if he received a like, his publication would resign.

“They don’t pay for vacations as well … One (1) like and I quit”Luis wrote on his Twitter account.

My boss just told me that 17 days of vacation is too long, that I can’t help but ten. It should be noted that since I work 7 days a week, it is only 10 continuous days of vacation. Holidays are not paid, also … One (1) like and I quit. – Luis (@Xere_Lac) December 20, 2021

His publication went viral on the social network, where so far takes more than 119,000 likes.

The young Venezuelan received messages of support, in which they advised him to resign, especially if he did not have days off.

“GOD’s timing is perfect; it knows why it does things. Do not let things like that turn off the true future that you can undertake in another company or work area. good luck !!!! ”, highlights a comment.

“But quit right after taking your vacation rolling on the floor laughing. Find another job before you quit. Besides, your boss exerts pressure so that you don’t leave ”, are other comments that can be read on Twitter.

After receiving the thousands of likes, in the thread of the conversation the young Venezuelan gave an answer.

“Not to mention more”, Luis wrote, implying that he would make his resignation effective.

The publication has so far more than 2,000 retweets.

