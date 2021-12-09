. A faithful Catholic holds an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, patron saint of Mexico, in Mexico City on December 12, 2017. Millions of pilgrims visit Mexico City’s Guadalupe Basilica to honor the country’s patron saint, the Virgin of Guadalupe. / . PHOTO / Pedro PARDO (Photo credit should read PEDRO PARDO / . via .)

Next Sunday, December 12, 2021, for one more year, Mexicans will commemorate their traditional Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

According to the official website of the Archdiocese of Mexico, on this day it is recalled that “she is the star of Evangelization, and that from Tepeyac, all her faithful throughout the world, receive her support and protection.”

On this day, which constitutes one of the greatest symbols of national identity and of faith towards its patron virgin, it is customary for the faithful to make a pilgrimage walk to her sanctuary located in the Basilica itself, to honor her and ask for the grace of her miracles.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Day 2021 is Sunday, December 12

The archdiocese refers to this celebration by saying:

“He appeared to San Juan Diego on December 12, 1531 and stamped himself on his ayate in front of the Bishop of Mexico, Fray Juan de Zumárraga. Since then, the archbishop has been the custodian of the ayate of the Virgin of Guadalupe, star of the New Evangelization ”.

What activities are carried out on this holiday?

The celebration in honor of the Guadalupana begins the day before, on December 11, where millions of Mexican citizens and pilgrims from all over the world gather at the altar to wait for dawn, and dedicate offerings and a whole repertoire of songs to the Virgin. , among which are the traditional Mañanitas.

Apart from the customary pilgrimage, various dancers also join the celebration, who accompany the processions throughout the journey as they arrive at the Basilica.

Already, inside each home, the celebration is of prayers of the Holy Rosary, dances in honor of the Virgin, and the offering of a special dinner with a typical meal called “relic”, which is shared with friends, neighbors, family , dancers (popularly called matachines, who use flashy clothes in their dance), as well as all those who come to the celebration.

Last, and not least, within the most deeply-rooted traditions is that children born on this day are baptized with the name of Guadalupe, in honor of the Holy Patron.

What will the anticovid protocol be like this year?

According to InfoBae, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum indicated through her social networks that on December 12 the Basilica of Guadalupe will be open for parishioners who decide to attend the celebration of the Virgin.

Said the president who highlighted in a press conference that to avoid contagion of COVID-19 there will be sanitary measures for those who come: “Now there will be a special protocol. And we have a meeting, probably next week, particularly with the rector of the Basilica, but also in general with the Catholic Church, for the theme of December 12. So, we are going to meet next week to be able to give the information ”.

Sheinbaum urged the population to decide to go to the Basilica on December 12 to respect the sanitary measures established by the Ministry of Health. Although in recent days, the ecclesiastical authorities proposed closing it from December 10 to 13 and made an invitation for the parishioners to celebrate from their homes in order to avoid crowds.

But the head of government announced on her Twitter account that the venue will remain open. “It will not close, there will be a special protocol and we have a meeting, probably next week, particularly with the rector of the Basilica of Guadalupe, for the theme of December 12”.

The health protocol implemented by the SSA for events is that the correct and mandatory use of face masks is required in the venue, the distance between each of the parishioners must be at least 1.5 meters, they must enter in small groups or one by one .

• Attendees must go through the disinfectant mats, put on antibacterial gel; take your temperature.

• Contact with the hands of the face, nose and eyes should be avoided as far as possible.

• Those with symptoms of COVID should not attend.

• The government of Mexico City will also implement a security plan in and around the compound.

Play

Visits to the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe are advanced | Noticias Telemundo Official video of Noticias Telemundo. Despite the restrictions due to the pandemic, pilgrims are arriving at the temple before December 12 because they fear a closure of the basilica with the advance of days. This year about 10 million faithful are expected to celebrate the patron saint of Mexico. Download our App:… 2021-12-07T01: 10: 31Z

READ MORE: Barça eliminated from UCL: Lenglet’s photo unleashed indignation in the Culés [VER]