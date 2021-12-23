12/23/2021

On at 23:03 CET

With the irruption of the new omicron variant Y the exponential growth of infections by covid-19 in many countries, governments are reimposing the mandatory use of masks outdoors, including Spain. But are FFP2 masks really effective? Could they be part of the causes of the high number of infections that we live in the days before Christmas?

The British newspaper The Guardian echoed a study to determine that if this medical device – widespread and common today – is properly adjusted, it is capable of filtering 94% of the particles but, according to some virologists, they have a major drawback: if they are not positioned correctly, they can be ineffective.

One of them is the professor at the University of Hamburg, Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, a supporter that may there is less virus circulation using FFP2 masks, but ensures that they are not effective in most cases “if people end up breathing through the space between the mask and their face instead of through the filter“He also believes that the beard is a major drawback in men with thick hair.

“I can accept that FFP2s can be a useful emergency solution for workplaces where safety ventilation cannot easily be guaranteed, but I am skeptical of making them mandatory in public transport, where there are other ways to avoid the risk of aerosols, and where passengers may be forced to use them for more than the 75 minutes advised by regulatory authorities“, says this renowned German virologist.