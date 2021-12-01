12/01/2021 at 17:36 CET

The Atacama Desert in Chile is considered an analogue of Mars: in that place, viruses were found that infected bacteria and spread over 200 kilometers. According to a new study developed by an international team of scientists and led by the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany, these manifestations of terrestrial life could spread widely in a spacecraft bound for Mars.

The researchers, led by Dr. Alexander J. Probst, reached these conclusions mainly taking into account the dispersion patterns of the virus. As indicated in studies published in the magazines Msystems and Microbiome, viruses could multiply under Martian rocks, as happens in the Atacama despite desiccation.

In the most extreme environments

For scientists, identifying viruses and microbes in the driest and most radiation-intensive nonpolar region on Earth it is truly surprising: the heat and extreme dryness of the Chilean desert cannot harm some varieties of microorganisms. Far from being affected, they can even multiply very efficiently underground.

Covering an area of ​​more than 100,000 square kilometers, the Atacama Desert it crosses the entire Pacific coast belonging to Chile, becoming one of the driest places on the planet. Annual rainfall reaches an average of 0.5 millimeters, lower even than those registered in other arid and dry regions of the planet, such as Death Valley in California, United States.

The weather and the mars environment can be directly related to this class of desert regions: based on this, the Atacama is an area used to test theories and tools to be used on Mars. According to a press release, it could also be useful now to prevent the spread of “exported & rdquor; from Earth to the red planet.

Adaptability

The scientists identified very specific microbes called arches (Archaea), which dominate the drier parts of Atacama. For experts, the fact goes beyond our current knowledge about this way of life and its capacity for resistance and adaptation. Specifically, they discovered oxidizing ammonia archaea that have developed numerous resistances to the aggressions of the climate.

Proliferation takes place in desert areas rock covered, where microorganisms find protection from ultraviolet radiation. It is worth noting that the rock fields cover up to 25% of the driest nucleus of the Atacama desert. Until now, the soil under the rocks had not been considered a special habitat for the development of microbes or viruses.

Terrestrial viruses on Mars

Deserts are one of the terrestrial ecosystems larger and rapidly expanding, characterized by low biodiversity. The driest sector of the Atacama Desert, previously thought to be totally devoid of life, is one of the harshest environments on Earth: it supports only a small variety of highly adapted microbes.

But the research results show that various viruses they are widely dispersed throughout the desert, which could spread genes for resistance to stress and ensure their survival and further proliferation.

Considering these data and the relationship with the Martian environment, it is not strange to think that a terrestrial spacecraft can “pollute & rdquor; Mars with these microorganisms, which would find different aspects and ideal characteristics for their multiplication on the red planet.

Photo: Atacama desert, in Chile. Credit: D. Schulze-Makuch.