According to the announcement made by the company, a division destined and dedicated to the cryptocurrency sector will be put into operation. With the new advisory service, Visa aims to provide informational support to help merchants and other financial institutions enter the crypto market.

An introduction to the crypto world

With the new initiative presented by Visa, an opportunity will present itself for those who wish to enter the world of cryptocurrencies. The firm has a department that will be used to provide advisory services, as a means of introduction to the crypto world.

The intention of the payment processor would be based on providing a source of knowledge for retailers, companies, financial institutions, among others. For this purpose, a department dedicated to the area will be available within Visa’s consulting and analysis division.

The company’s new strategy is expected to improve the connection of traditional finance with cryptocurrencies. This, while more companies, in conjunction with banking institutions, are provided with essential information about the interaction with digital assets.

Faced with this scenario, the possibility of the banking sector entering the crypto market would continue, considering the firms that are handling related data. In this sense, it seems that banks would choose to have a certain stake among cryptocurrencies, facing the advisory service presented by Visa.

Investor interest

While it is true that many institutions are not clear about the consolidation of an entry to the crypto world, the truth is that investors turn their eyes to the crypto world. In the case of banking institutions, a scenario is visualized where users show some support for the new initiatives.

Visa reported that today there is more interest in cryptocurrencies than before, emphasizing the competitiveness that traditional institutions want to maintain. Several finance firms would have in mind the willingness of crypto-asset investors to enter banks that offer products in this area.

A survey by the same payment processor found that about 40% of these crypto-asset operators would consider related products.

After all, intentions to connect with digital assets had already been shown for some time. The advisory service would include, among other things, information about the blockchain, traditional cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and digital wallets.

Visa would be more inclined to create commercial ties with the crypto world, developing products that allow its users to get closer to Bitcoin and other assets. We observe this situation when the company offers payment cards in cryptocurrencies and the creation of a plan to connect to different blockchains.

