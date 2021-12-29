During the last days the controversy over whether or not Marvel Studios films are “real cinema” was revived, all thanks to the comments made by Tom Holland for The Hollywood Reporter a few days ago and in which he defends the MCU from the controversial opinion offered by Martin Scorsese a couple of years ago. In social networks we have seen confrontations of those who are with Marvel Studios or with the director of The Irishman – 100%, but there is a very striking one that involves a film critic with a visual effects artist with extensive experience in Hollywood.

Do not miss: Marvel announces Avengers, X-Men and Eternals crossover for 2022

Carolina Jimenez has worked on movies like Eternals – 58%, The Suicide Squad – 91%, Terminator: Dark Fate – 62% in the visual effects department. His profile on Twitter has more than 67 thousand followers and among them are several accounts of great importance on the social network. Carolina recently came across the publication of Nico Nicolli, a journalist in the Los Andes newspaper, who wrote against Marvel Studios saying that all their films look the same for using green backgrounds, openly mocking the statements issued by Tom holland. Jimenez has taken the time to respond to Nicolli with some memorable words:

Tom Holland: “Scorsese doesn’t know what a Marvel movie is like because he’s never done one.” All 27 Marvel Studios movies: pic.twitter.com/4fSjxX85G0 – Nico Nicolli (@nicoo_ncl) December 24, 2021

We invite you to read: Anya Taylor-Joy could be Black Cat in new Marvel movie

By the way, you seem to take Scorsese’s side using the use of digital effects in Marvel movies as an argument. As if Scorsese didn’t use them on his.

The use of VFX has nothing wrong, whether it is used by Scorsese or Marvel, nor does it determine the quality of the film. pic.twitter.com/q7py7Nhhrm – Carolina Jiménez G. (@Okinfografia) December 26, 2021

The words that Tom holland gave THR they continue to provoke more fights on the web, especially on Twitter, but it seems that consensus will not come, at least not soon. At least every person is free to enjoy Marvel movies, Scorsese or those that are on your own. What do you think of superhero movies? You can read Tom’s recent opinion below:

You can ask Scorsese: Do you want to make a Marvel movie? But he doesn’t know what that is like because he has never made one. I have made Marvel films and I have also made films that were part of the conversation in the world of the Oscar, and the only difference, really, is that one is much more expensive than the other. But the way I break down the character, the way the director records the story arc and the characters, it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I think it is art.

But although some think that Marvel Studios does not make real movies, the truth is that the great machine continues and Kevin Feige has many plans for the future. Right now, Spider-Man: No Road Home is the most successful movie of the year, reaching numbers that had not been seen since the pandemic began. The next big installment from the study is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second adventure of the supreme sorcerer that promises to be as blockbuster as its recent predecessors.

Superhero cinema still has a long way to go, its dominance in theaters is undeniable and they always end up overshadowing the minor premieres that manage to reach theaters. How long will your domain be extended?

You may also be interested in: “Save T’Challa”: Fans Ask Marvel For Another Actor To Continue As Black Panther

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');