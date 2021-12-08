In a resistant post, Vitalik Buterin presented the current status of his stance on the next steps on the ETH 2.0 path. Among the information released, a scenario where Ethereum can offer more “security” and “trust” to its users was highlighted.

Its co-founder has proposed the preservation of a centralized environment with some extensions, but emphasizing the speed and stability of the network.

Scalability and distribution

One of the approaches that he stressed was the need to take this ecosystem on a path based on scalability. In this sense, it should be ensured that the new version generates trust and security among network users.

Buterin clarified that the ETH 2.0 route must first and foremost guarantee strong resistance to “censorship”, as well as a distribution that speeds up the validation of transactions.

For this purpose, the development of Ethereum would have to advance through a more “direct” validation path, which allows reducing the use of resources. In a network where an immense number of transactions are recorded every day, a greater distribution that avoids the overload of the blockchain would be considered.

Within the details provided, the possibility of creating a secondary level in the same ecosystem was presented, which does not require so many resources. According to Buterin, this feature would allow users to check transactions directly, while also lowering costs.

Will centralization continue?

While the new ETH 2.0 path is expected to surround it with possibilities to expand the distribution of some processes, the centralized environment is not ruled out. For the consolidation of this update, both scenarios would be taken into account, combining centralization with extensions that accelerate the blockchain processes.

From Vitalik Buterin’s point of view, the structure would remain centralized, despite the development of rollups. Given this scenario, you considered the fact that each rollup only supports small data loads. “No single rollup can host anywhere near the majority of Ethereum’s activity,” he commented.

The outlook observed by the Ethereum co-founder would make the ecosystem flexible in terms of scalability, but retained the poor distribution. The initiative proposed by Buterin focuses more on optimizing the network to efficiently handle the entire data flow. This, regardless of how extensive or reduced the generation of the blocks is.

As the path towards proof-of-stake in ETH 2.0 progresses, the structure consolidates between a scenario of greater security and agility. The proposed route could be opened to different paths, in order to find an environment that allows Ethereum to be balanced among all the data load that is registered today.

