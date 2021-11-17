They integrate technologies for noise cancellation and clarity in calls.

Design

Its design with ‘stick’ is obvious, in this case, it is not at all prominent. In fact, the headphones themselves are really small. Technical reasons aside, the truth is that these appendages help to correctly locate the headphones on the ears and provide a plus of firmness, so that they do not fall easily. They are very light: they do not reach 5 grams each. The tested unit presents an attractive theoretically blue color, because it seems to us that it is more gray, in any case, metallic, both in the headphones themselves and in their charging case. And it is that this finish gives them changes in tone as light rays are reflected.

Technical component

They have a 12.2 mm driver in each earpiece and three microphones with the mission of capturing ambient noise in general and voices in particular. According to vivo, they equip a self-developed Bluetooth antenna that manages to improve the signal.

They integrate Google Fast Pair, compatible with mobiles and tablets with, at least, Android 6.0, and Bluetooth 5.2, so they take advantage of Qualcomm’s aptX codec to optimize audio transmission. Likewise, they also use QHS transmission at 6 MBps, which is twice that of Bluetooth A2DP. Equally remarkable is its multipoint connection and the detection technology of the headphones: if you take them off, they pause the music; play again when putting them on.

Noise Cancellation

These true wireless headphones feature Dynamic ANC (noise cancellation and, in this case, dynamic) technology with a reduction capacity of up to 40 dB. They also have a transparency mode (to hear what is happening around you).

Controls

On the one hand, they are of pulsation dynamics, that is, you have to press two buttons camouflaged in the ‘sticks’ in different ways to control the tracks and calls, or summon the Google Assistant; Specifically, pressing means answering a call or putting the music on pause; two touches restore the call or turn on the Google Assistant; a long press toggles between ANC and sound transparency modes. But these vivo also support touch control, to manage the volume: if you slide your finger up, the volume of the music will increase; if you slide it down, it will decrease. In general, you need two fingers to achieve each specific goal effectively. Each time you press the ‘stick,’ it makes a slight click.

Dedicated app

It is discreet and, as that one would say, goes ‘to the point’: just a few options to define the depth of the ANC, choose between four sound effect options (None, Clear Voice, Mega Bass and Clear High Tone) and activate, or no, headphone detection.

Autonomy

Vivo claims that its TWS 2 reach a total autonomy per charge of up to 29 hours with ANC off. Specifically, the headphones last between 4 and 7 hours (depending on the use of ANC) and, therefore, between 25 and 22 more through its case. A full charge takes about 100 minutes.

Summary of technical characteristics

Driver size: 12.2mm Frequency range: 20 Hz – 20 kHz. AptX Adaptive / AAC / SBC codecs. Three microphones. Bluetooth 5.2. Noise reduction / cancellation: Yes. IP54 protection. Headphone battery: 43 mAh. Case battery: 485 mAh. Headphone dimensions: 23 х 22 х 30 mm. Case dimensions: 60 х 24 х 45 mm. Headphone weight: 4.7 gr. Case weight: 41 gr.

Price

From 139.99 euros

Courtesy of Vivo España, some TWS 2 ANC have passed through the Gadget Lab. The overall bottom line is that these headphones are easy to put on, fit well, and are hyper light. They do not put pressure on the outer ear or cause discomfort even after many hours of use. As in all true wireless headphones, it is essential to try with the different pads until you reach the size that best suits you. Yes, good ergonomics.

Their glossy bodies, both on the case and on the earbuds, are very attractive to our liking, but they quickly get covered in fingerprints and are very prone to showing scratches.

The technology that Vivo calls Deep HD Audio is the union between Qualcomm’s aptX and QHS bandwidth transmission, together with the in-house developed Bluetooth antenna. In itself, it is an audio compression system with the mission of optimizing it. Well, this technology only works in combination with Vivo phones and not all of them, so the vast majority of users will not be able to enjoy this, clearly, interesting resource.

The general and multipoint pairing has worked, in all cases and situations, wonderfully.

It is always necessary to know in depth the mobile app of a headset of this type (when they have it) and, in this case, the word that best defines this application is Spartan. Very clear and direct but with too few customization possibilities.

The Vivo TWS 2 offer a very high sound quality. Not at the height of the so-called premium models but, in relation to its price, it is very good. We find clear and crisp highs, while the mids have a touch of dullness in our opinion (but it goes by taste …). It is highly recommended to select the Mega Bass option in the dedicated app so that the bass has more prominence. In general, it is a balanced and quite natural sound, without a trace of fanfare. We really liked the channel separation coupled with an obviously immersive overall audio feel to the melody.

In the phone calls section, voices are received loud and clear, and, as we have been told ‘on the other side’, they are also heard by the interlocutors. In both cases, no difference compared to when speaking directly on the phone. In short, it is a transmission of voice and high frequencies without overloads or distortions, eminently clean.

Latency with YouTube videos is very low; with video games, exceptionally low.

In tests, the TWS 2 ANC have reached an average autonomy of 4 hours with ANC on permanent; always more than 6 hours with ANC off.

When it comes to its ANC technology, it works more than well but it is not a fundamental reason to buy these headphones. Continuous noise is almost completely muffled and it intelligently picks up unexpected murmurs or sounds. But it goes so far as to mask the audio quality slightly. We have to say that, in any case, passive isolation plays a fundamental role.

In short, the Vivo TWS 2 ANC are beautiful, light, ultra small and ergonomic, you will not notice that you are wearing them. They offer a very good sound and the noise cancellation is honest, nothing more. Their autonomy is within the average and they do not have any serious error or but. Its ‘problem’ is that, in its price range, it competes with dozens of models that, although many of them lack the global benefits of these Vivo, they do have a brand that is more commercially attractive. In any case, the Vivo TWS 2 ANC present a fully successful quality / price ratio.