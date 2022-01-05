This CES 2022 is coming loaded with news in terms of phones, televisions and other gadgets. Now comes vivo, a recognized brand of smartphones, and presents its new vivo V23 and V23 Pro with special attention to the selfie camera.

Today, January 5, BK-owned smartphone maker vivo announced two new premium mid-range phones with a fresh color-changing design and unique selfie camera capabilities.

New vivo V23 and V23 Pro phones feature ultra-thin 3D curved display and with a velvety outer surface that uses Fluorite AG technology to change color in direct sunlight.

But, first of all, let’s put in a table with all the technical specifications of both mobiles:

vivo V23 Provivo V23 Display 6.56 “| AMOLED | Full HD + | 90 Hz6.44” | AMOLED | Full HD + | 90 HzProcessorDimensity 1200Dimensity 920RAM8 GB | 12 GB8 GB | 12 GB Internal memory 128 GB | 256 GB128 GB | 256 GBRear cameras Main 108 Mpx f / 1.9 | Ultra-wide 8 Mpx f / 2.2 | Macro 2 Mpx f / 2.4Main 64 Mpx f / 1.9 | Ultra-wide 8 Mpx f / 2.2 | Macro 2 Mpx f / 2.4 Front camera 50 Mpx f / 2.0 | 8 Mpx f / 2,350 Mpx f / 2.0 | 8 Mpx f / 2.3Battery4,300 mAh | 44W4,200 mAh | 44W Operating SystemFuntouch OS 12Funtouch OS 12PriceFrom 460 € From 360 €

The vivo V23 Pro sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with FHD + resolution, compatible with HDR10 + and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

The chosen processor is the Dimensity 1200 chip from MediaTek, which also brings to life some of the best Android phones in the premium mid-range segment.

The phone has a triple rear camera, with a 108 Mpx main sensor. Added to this high-resolution sensor is an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens.

For selfies, the phone comes equipped with a setting of dual camera including a 50MP sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of 105 degrees.

To end, The vivo V23 Pro features a 4,300 mAh battery with 44 W wired fast charging.

The base model of the V23 comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD + display with the same 90Hz refresh rate as the Pro model.

The chosen SoC is one step behind, being MediaTek’s Dimensity 920 the one in charge of giving life to the phone, accompanied by up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The triple camera setup on the rear of the V23 is almost identical, since it only changes that the main camera instead of being 108 Mpx is 64 Mpx.

Although it supports 44W wired fast charging speeds identical to the V23 Pro, the battery is slightly smaller in capacity, at 4,200 mAh. Both phones run Android 12 under the Funtouch OS 12 customization layer.

As we have put in the table, the vivo V23 Pro starts at 460 euros for its most basic model 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. And the vivo V23 starts at 360 euros in the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory.