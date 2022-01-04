The new Garmin smartwatches have just been introduced and, for the first time, they are not only focused on the world of sports, but they want to be versatile enough to fit in all areas.

The normal thing when thinking of Garmin, is to think of long runs, hiking, outdoor walks and a lot of sport. This is why they have always had a reputation for releasing large, durable smartwatches with excellent GPS, detailed metrics, and long battery life.

But since they don’t want to stay in the sports niche, Garmin has been changing their products, their image and their message for a few years. And now, in the middle of CES 2022, we have seen it with the announcement of the Venu 2 Plus and the entry-level Vivomove Sport.

The Venu 2 Plus comes to improve the current Venu 2, adding a speaker and a microphone, which means that the smartwatch is now able to receive and make calls directly from the wrist, as well as adding support for the voice assistant.

The watch works with any assistant on the phone, that is, It works via Bluetooth instead of charging directly onto the watch and using your own.

Regarding the size, the watch has a 43mm dial (smaller than the Venu 2 which has a 45mm screen), slightly less battery life, with an estimate of nine days in smartwatch mode and up to eight hours in GPS + Music mode.

It also has a color touchscreen and the option for an always-on display. Its price is what is most surprising: 449.99 euros in Spain.

For its part, The Vivomove Sport is a new analog hybrid watch and claims to be an entry-level smartwatch despite the official price of $ 179.99. While Garmin’s Vivomove line has always been stylish, it has also been extremely expensive.

The sport model opts for a silicone strap and, since it is intended for more casual users, its GPS is that of the phone, he does not carry a chip himself.

Nevertheless, continues to record blood oxygen levels and quality of sleep, and the exercises recorded with the watch continue to obtain the same detailed metrics.

It’s also compatible with Garmin’s Body Battery feature, which assesses your recovery levels, abnormal heart rate alerts, and women’s health tracking. For safety, you can also message your location to designated emergency contacts.

With these two new smartwatches, Garmin dares at the high-end and at the entry-level. We will see how they work in our country when they come out, since the competition is fierce.