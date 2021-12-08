The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, accused today before the US president Joe biden to NATO of being responsible for the current military tension around Ukraine, and not Russia as has been raised.

“It is not necessary to put all the responsibility on the shoulders of Russia, since it is precisely NATO that makes dangerous attempts to colonize Ukrainian territory and increases its military potential on our borders,” says the official Kremlin note. Related news

Putin thus responded to Biden’s claims about nature allegedly “threatening“of the movements of the Russian troops near the Ukrainian borders and the sanctions that the US and its allies are willing to adopt in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, the agency details AP.

Therefore, Putin assured that “Russia is seriously interested in get reliable guarantees, legally embodied, that exclude NATO expansion to the east and the deployment of offensive weapons systems in neighboring countries of Russia. “

The head of the Kremlin considers a red line the entry of Ukraine in the Atlantic Alliance.

What did Biden and Putin talk about?

At their virtual summit, the leaders took the opportunity to discuss a variety of issues.

On the one hand, Putin accused Kiev ofto regain by force the territories controlled by the pro-Russians, something that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has flatly denied.

Putin insisted that compliance with the 2015 Minsk Accords they are “the indisputable basis for a peaceful solution” to the conflict.

In a conversation that the Kremlin called “frank” and “professional”, Putin and Biden also reviewed the implementation of the agreements reached last June during their first summit in Geneva such as the importance of continuing the dialogue on cybersecurity.

Putin reproached his colleague for the US restricting the work of Russian diplomats on US territory for five years, so proposed to remove all obstacles to the work of the delegations, which would contribute to the normalization of the “unsatisfactory” relationships.

At the international level, they expressed the hope that the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program recently resumed in Vienna will allow for a solution acceptable to all parties.

