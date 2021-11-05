11/05/2021

X. Serrano

Dusan Vlahovic he is one of the fashion forward on the international scene. The 21-year-old Serbian has accumulated 10 goals in 12 duels with the Fiorentina. It is not a flower of a day. Last year he already scored 21 in a ‘viola’ box that he suffered to save the category. Among the main bidders to sign the young Balkan gunner is the Juventus, which this Saturday will try to contain the threat it intends to recruit.

All eyes will be on Vlahovic. The striker has already refused to renew a link that expires in 2023 and some of the country’s great headers do not rule out that the Serbian has already decided to sign for the Juve. A journey they recently undertook Chiesa and Bernardeschi, which today is expected to start on the ‘bianconero’ side. The painting ‘viola’, annoyed by this flight of talent, prefers to sell it abroad and not for less than 80 ‘kilos’.

The Juve He arrives at the appointment forced to win after adding one point from the last possible nine. The lead has slipped to 16 points, but there is still time to get on the European train. It arrives reinforced after qualifying for the eighth of the Champions League, with a Dybala stellar. The Fiore, which takes three points, his first stumbling block.

Probable lineups

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli, Bernardeschi; Dybala and Morata.

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Odriozola, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Castrovilli; Callejón, Vlahovic and Saponara.