12/26/2021

On at 19:23 CET

At the end of the first part of the season, with Christmas and nougat in between, the winter football market rears its head. It points to moved and one of the names that will sound louder throughout the month of January will be that of Dusan Vlahovic. 22 games, 18 goals so far this season. 16 of them in Series A. Only 21 years old and a current value of 50 million euros that grows like foam.

The Serbian has been linked to teams in the Premier, Bundesliga, Serie A and even with Barça. Vlahovic ends his contract in 2023 and has already made the decision that he will not expand his relationship with the Viola group. In fact, he wants to leave next June. Never before. He is convinced that he wants to finish his job at Fiorentina and only an extraordinary payment from one of the suitors would make him change his mind.

In fact, the same forward has already set his minimum to take a plane to a new destination in this transfer window. He has world crack numbers and obviously asks for an outstanding salary. If someone wants Vlahovic now, they will have to pay him 12 million per season. This is what the ‘Daily Star’ points out to the interest of the teams in the English league.

To these 12 million must be added the disbursement of the transfer. Fiorentina was about to sell it last summer to Atlético de Madrid for 60 million euros. A price that they saw too cheap as the days passed and that made them change their minds. They wanted more slice and everything seems to indicate that they will achieve it. Now in January or next June. At least they want 80 million euros for the Serbian. A price within the reach of few. Arsenal, Juventus or Tottenham seemed the most interested in signing him now to avoid more competition in the summer. Now you know the salary you want.