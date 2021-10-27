EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

Madrid

Updated on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – 16:34

The workforce has accepted the 10% allocation: they leave with 50 days per year worked and 6,000 linear euros for lower salaries. The compensation cap is set at 33 monthly payments

Vodafone store, in Madrid.RAFA MARTN

The ERE of Vodafone Spain has concluded its negotiation process with the announcement of the representatives of the workers to those of the company of the agreement with the last formalized offer. As it was known this Wednesday, the Employment Regulation file will affect 442 workers of the telecommunications operator, as the initial proposal has been reduced by 67 people, an approach that the company’s employees endorsed this Tuesday in a meeting.

Regarding its own stores, the company effectively abandon all those that it currently owns, 34 out of a total of 600 if those belonging to distributors are included. All the personnel of these establishments, 237 workers who were classified as essential during the pandemic and who are now expendable for the company, can accept a subrogation of their contract to a sales distribution company (without contract guarantee) or benefit from compensation agreed.

The company has 4,285 employees, so that the 442 outgoing workers account for almost 10% of the workforce of the company, which has been CEO of the Irish Colman Deegan for a year.

Vodafone Spain has presented 50 days per year worked, in addition to a bonus of 6,000 linear euros that will be distributed to everyone with a gross fixed salary equal to or less than 30,000 euros per year, a bonus that in principle was going to be subject to seniority and that would finally be independent of the years elapsed within the company. The compensation ceiling is set at 33 monthly payments.

Vodafone Spain also has a compensation process, to which all workers over 55 years of age or who reach that age before the end of 2022 will be eligible. Income will be calculated at 85% of the fixed salary plus 50% of the variable and will extend until turning 63 if you are 55 to 57, up to 64 for those between 58 and 59, and up to 65 if they have already exceeded 60 years, all this with a revaluation of 1% per year.

The ERE will be applied between November 15 to December 31, 2022, so that the company leaves between November 30 and January 31, 2022 -except for those early retirees who have not yet reached 55 years of age. -. The medical service will be maintained for three months and, in an emergency, will last until December 31, 2022. Among the volunteers who are not part of the store staff, the non-competition clause lasts for six months.

Vodafone Spain has experienced a total of eight ERE so far this century: in 2002, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019, to which 2021 is added. Since 2013, Vodafone Spain has reduced its workforce by approximately 3,600 professionals and, since 2000, the total number of employee exits will amount to 6,200.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more